CBDC is a digital form of fiat—money that is issued by central banks. It is designed to be a digital representation of the country’s physical currency. Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, CBDC is backed by the government and is legal tender. The aim of CBDC is to improve the efficiency of payments and reduce the cost of printing, storing and transporting physical cash.

CBDC operates on a secure, transparent blockchain network, and it uses blockchain technology to create an immutable record of all transactions. This means that all transactions are recorded on a decentralized ledger, making it impossible to modify or tamper with the data.

On the other hand, blockchain uses a distributed ledger technology (DLT) that allows for the secure and transparent recording of transactions. It consists of a decentralized network of computers, each of which maintains a copy of the ledger. Whenever a new transaction is added to the ledger, the network of computers uses complex cryptographic algorithms to verify and add it to the existing chain of transactions in a way that ensures the integrity of the ledger.

Blockchain technology is characterized by its transparency, security and immutability. Transactions recorded on the blockchain are visible to all participants in the network, making it a highly transparent system. This technology has numerous potential applications in the financial services industry, supply chain management, voting systems and more. It is seen as a promising technology for increasing transparency, reducing fraud and enabling secure peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries.