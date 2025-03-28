IBM LinuxONE

A scalable, cyber-resilient and sustainable system optimized for Linux

IBM LinuxONE is an enterprise-grade Linux® server, powered by the IBM Telum® processor, that brings together the IBM expertise in building enterprise systems with the openness of the Linux operating system.

LinuxONE offers a sustainable and cyber-resilient platform for hybrid cloud and AI applications, which can also help reduce total cost of ownership through workload consolidation. 

Unlock business growth with AI on IBM LinuxONE

This webinar will discuss how IBM LinuxONE can help you unlock new use cases for AI across industries.
Spotlight for IBM Z & LinuxONE: Today and tomorrow - How AI is simplifying and shaping everything including zNEXT [3062].

On-premises deployment Dedicated servers and private clouds to maximize security. Visit LinuxONE 4 IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 multi-frame

Maximum security, scalability and superior performance for your data-intensive workloads.

 IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 single frame

Sustainability combined with security and reliability for a wide range of workloads.

 IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 rack mount

Deployment flexibility in existing racks that are combined with security and scalability.

 IBM LinuxONE 4 Express

Pre-configured rack mount model offering simplicity and flexibility at a new low entry price point.
As-a-service deployment Cloud deployment options to maximize flexibility and agility. IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Crypto Services

Multicloud key management service for complete control of your encryption keys and security modules.

 IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

A confidential computing environment in the IBM Cloud with privacy assurance for sensitive workloads.

 Explore Hyper Protect Virtual Servers
Resources Sustainability, security and scalability with IBM LinuxONE 4

Protect data and applications at scale through confidential computing on a system designed to deliver 99.999999% availability.

 What if IBM Z could help stop fraud?

Deliver AI Inferencing at speed and scale by co-locating AI with data and leveraging the AI Unit on the IBM Telum processor.
Case studies

LinuxONE is designed to meet the needs of mission-critical workloads.

Citi reduces data center floor space and energy consumption by consolidating MongoDB workloads onto IBM LinuxONE.
Delivering confidential computing

Phoenix Systems provides clients with a new level of security for data-in-use with a Trusted Execution Environment on IBM LinuxONE.
Banking without the waiting

Sagicor Bank Jamaica accelerates its core processes and positions itself to launch new services with IBM LinuxONE technology.

Recognition

World Internet Conference Outstanding Case Award winner

IBM LinuxONE, as a component of IBM's Full-Stack Sustainable Computing Solution, was recognized by the World Internet Conference as one of 13 Outstanding Cases of 2023 that contribute to jointly building a more sustainable, prosperous cyberspace.
Learn how to move mission-critical apps and data to your hybrid cloud fast. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM LinuxONE representative.

