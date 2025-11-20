IBM zSecure Compliance

Enhance security and streamline compliance for smarter, more efficient data management

AI-enhanced mainframe security and compliance

Simplify audits and maintain continuous compliance with the combined power of IBM zSecure Audit and the IBM Z Security and Compliance Center. Leverage Telum processor’s AI and Watson NLP for advanced sensitive data tagging and enhance your security posture.
Reduce audit preparation time

Streamline audits for faster report preparation, reducing costs, minimizing business disruptions, and ensuring timely compliance with strong regulatory standing.
Prevent outages & penalties

Ensure continuous compliance with real-time monitoring and adaptive controls. Gain instant insights to detect and correct deviations, reduce risk, and strengthen resilience and stakeholder trust.
Keep data on platform

Sensitive data discovery, classification, and compliance processing occur within the Z system, leveraging built-in RASS (Reliability, Availability, Serviceability, Security) to meet key customer requirements.
Optimize resources

Shift IT focus from manual compliance to strategic initiatives while securing data on Z systems. Enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen data protection for immediate ROI.

Features

Compliance management
Comprehensive compliance management

Pre-built profiles mapped to major regulatory frameworks enable streamlined audit and compliance management. Custom goals allow organizations to tailor technical checks to their specific needs, ensuring relevant and flexible assessments for evolving compliance requirements.
Security insights illustration
Advanced security insights and continuous monitoring

Collects security data from encryption, RACF, Top Secret, ACF2, and key IBM Z subsystems. Interactive dashboards provide real-time compliance visibility, while continuous compliance tracking monitors historical trends and detects compliance drift to prevent issues proactively.
Reporting and automated alerts
Robust reporting and automated alerts

Supports detailed, customizable audit reporting aligned with industry standards (PCI-DSS, CIS Benchmarks, STIGs). Automated monitoring detects risky configurations and security breaches, with configurable email alerts and daily reports to ensure timely response and risk mitigation.
Integration and patch management
Seamless integrations and patch management

Integrates with IBM QRadar SIEM for enterprise-wide threat detection and IBM Concert for unified compliance visibility across mainframe and cloud environments. Security patch goals identify missing critical updates, ensuring timely vulnerability remediation aligned with PCI DSS profiles.

Use cases

Dynamic regulatory mapping

Streamline the ongoing challenge of tracking and interpreting evolving regulations. Automate the mapping of changing compliance requirements to complex IT environments, saving thousands of manual hours and ensuring up-to-date alignment with industry standards.
Accurate automated evidence collection

Eliminate gaps caused by manual data gathering. Leverage automation to collect and validate compliance evidence accurately, bridging knowledge gaps between system experts and regulatory requirements for comprehensive control coverage.
Risk mitigation through compliance automation

Manual compliance processes increase the risk of missed controls and outdated evidence. Automation reduces these risks by streamlining data collection and validation, ensuring accuracy and enhancing overall compliance posture.
Continuous compliance monitoring

Traditional point-in-time audits quickly become outdated. This use case promotes continuous compliance operations embedded in daily workflows, enabling real-time posture demonstration and reducing the burden of periodic audit preparation.

