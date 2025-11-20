IBM zSecure Compliance

Enhance security and streamline compliance for smarter, more efficient data management
Simplify audits and maintain continuous compliance with the combined power of IBM zSecure Audit and the IBM Z Security and Compliance Center. Leverage Telum processor’s AI and Watson NLP for advanced sensitive data tagging and enhance your security posture.
Streamline audits for faster report preparation, reducing costs, minimizing business disruptions, and ensuring timely compliance with strong regulatory standing.
Ensure continuous compliance with real-time monitoring and adaptive controls. Gain instant insights to detect and correct deviations, reduce risk, and strengthen resilience and stakeholder trust.
Sensitive data discovery, classification, and compliance processing occur within the Z system, leveraging built-in RASS (Reliability, Availability, Serviceability, Security) to meet key customer requirements.
Shift IT focus from manual compliance to strategic initiatives while securing data on Z systems. Enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen data protection for immediate ROI.
Pre-built profiles mapped to major regulatory frameworks enable streamlined audit and compliance management. Custom goals allow organizations to tailor technical checks to their specific needs, ensuring relevant and flexible assessments for evolving compliance requirements.
Collects security data from encryption, RACF, Top Secret, ACF2, and key IBM Z subsystems. Interactive dashboards provide real-time compliance visibility, while continuous compliance tracking monitors historical trends and detects compliance drift to prevent issues proactively.
Supports detailed, customizable audit reporting aligned with industry standards (PCI-DSS, CIS Benchmarks, STIGs). Automated monitoring detects risky configurations and security breaches, with configurable email alerts and daily reports to ensure timely response and risk mitigation.
Integrates with IBM QRadar SIEM for enterprise-wide threat detection and IBM Concert for unified compliance visibility across mainframe and cloud environments. Security patch goals identify missing critical updates, ensuring timely vulnerability remediation aligned with PCI DSS profiles.
Streamline the ongoing challenge of tracking and interpreting evolving regulations. Automate the mapping of changing compliance requirements to complex IT environments, saving thousands of manual hours and ensuring up-to-date alignment with industry standards.
Eliminate gaps caused by manual data gathering. Leverage automation to collect and validate compliance evidence accurately, bridging knowledge gaps between system experts and regulatory requirements for comprehensive control coverage.
Manual compliance processes increase the risk of missed controls and outdated evidence. Automation reduces these risks by streamlining data collection and validation, ensuring accuracy and enhancing overall compliance posture.
Traditional point-in-time audits quickly become outdated. This use case promotes continuous compliance operations embedded in daily workflows, enabling real-time posture demonstration and reducing the burden of periodic audit preparation.
