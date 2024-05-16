zSecure Audit helps you extend and enrich the existing Z Systems security (IBM RACF, CA ACF2, or CA Top Secret) by enforcing and enhancing security policies in repeatable, sustainable, and automated fashion. These automated reports also help you quickly locate vulnerabilities and compliance issues in strict security compliance environments such as for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) and other similar standards

zSecure Audit can email customizable reports daily when specific events occur or when there is a potential security breach. Audit events and user access logs generated by IBM security management tools can be populated within Security Information and Event Management (SIEMs) tools such as IBM QRadar for normalization and compliance reporting.