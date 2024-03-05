IBM Z Xplore Learning Platform

Learn industry-critical enterprise computing skills
IBM Z Xplore is a fun, challenge-based learning platform available globally at no cost, with no prior knowledge required. Get hands-on experience to learn in-demand IBM Z® skills to help build a career in enterprise computing, which powers 68% of all worldwide transactions. 

Earn digital badges that qualify you to participate in IBM Z Virtual Career Fairs and showcase your skills to employers. 

You will learn: 

  • Fundamentals and concepts: Learn about data sets and coding languages such as JCL, Python and USS using the VS Code modern application. Get introduced to IBM Z security, enterprise scalability and more.
  • Advanced: Get hands-on learning around REXX, COBOL, Linux®, VSAM, REGEX, JCL, Python, Db2® and more.
  • Extended: Expand your skills with hands-on learning around TSO/ISPF, Node.js, machine learning, Ansible® and more.
Benefits Get introduced to enterprise systems and mainframe.
Learners

Learners can gain enterprise computing skills to improve career prospects and earn badges.
Educators

Educators can access graded, turnkey, hands-on projects and other resources to use in their class.
Employers

Employers can upskill or reskill employees or hire new candidates to close the skills gap.  

How to get started

Build your skills with IBM Z Xplore

Available at no charge, learners can gain hands-on experiences through coding challenges and working with various technologies to develop valuable skills and earn industry recognized digital badges. There is no prior knowledge needed to get started. Content is continuously being developed and added to further learning experiences.

Why mainframe
Engineer in data center uses a computer connected to the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4. The IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 is featured within a row of other servers and storage racks.
In-demand computing skills

As the technology, which powers the world’s economy, mainframe is even more relevant in today’s multicloud era and there is a sustained need for skilled people. Gaining mainframe skills enables you to work on networking, analytics, databases, deep programming languages and APIs—the full 360 degrees of IT with long-term career value.

Community Join our IBM Z Community
Discover more about the learning platform.
Join the IBM Z Educator Hub
Learn how to bring mainframe to your class.