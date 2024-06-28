Manage TCP/IP Network with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Monitor IBM z/OS encryption readiness technology and traffic patterns with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
TCP/IP is the core of communication for z/OS® mainframes, both for traffic in and out of the mainframe and internally among z/OS images and processor complexes. Proactively manage security risks and failures before they impact users.

 
Benefits
Proactively mitigate security risks

Use advanced AI-based insights and analysis to proactively detect and mitigate unknown z/OS IP traffic encryption security risks.
Improve network configuration and health

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS enhances analysis by translating over 600 raw codes from zERT records into readable text for cipher suite, encryption algorithms and message authentication types.

Monitor OSA channels and HiperSockets Improve network configuration and health DevOps enablement Easily identify unprotected (cryptographically) traffic Categorize “traffic classes” based on IP address ranges

  

Average CP core usage for crypto functions Intuitive visibility into SMF data Context-sensitive drill downs Accelerated root cause analysis AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
zERT data helps identify unencrypted connections and assess encryption levels, allowing administrators to easily manage and secure network traffic.
Mainframe Encryption Increases TCP/IP Workload
Mainframe encryption can impact TCP/IP address space and CPU usage. zERT data in IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision helps identify these impacts, enabling proactive management of encryption-related costs and performance while ensuring security compliance.
Value and visibility into zERT network encryption data
Learn how zERT in z/OS 2.3 provides visibility into network encryption, helping identify gaps and supporting compliance reporting.
A Performance Analyst’s Guide to zERT Analysis
Learn strategies for identifying encryption gaps, providing security-related reporting, improving collaboration with integrated reporting on multiple SMF record types, and measuring the CPU impact of technology differences to prevent unplanned resource demand increases.
Using zERT and other SMF data to manage and optimize network encryption
Discover z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) in this webinar. Learn how it enhances network security by providing visibility into encryption status, aiding in compliance and optimizing CPU usage.
