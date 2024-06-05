Manage z/OS Disk and Replication performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Monitor disk and replication performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Disk and Replication environment more effectively and efficiently.

 
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS continuously assesses your disk’s health and replication systems. Thus, if there is an incremental degradation in any aspect of your system or a sudden change caused by a hardware failure or a change in resource use or workload pattern, you’ll see it immediately. 

Health insights Interactive topology views Deeper insights Comparisons and exception detection

 

Drill down to specific volumes, datasets or address spaces Track metrics for synchronous and asynchronous replication Trend analysis for your key I/O measurements AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Next-Gen Storage Performance: DS8000 & IntelliMagic Vision
Explore the latest IBM DS8000 enhancements and learn how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision provides deep insights into storage performance, costs, and availability.
This case study shows how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS may be used to easily find the root cause of a z/OS performance issue that is related to overloaded back-end drives.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision helps identify performance issues caused by software changes, like the increased Connect time caused by an inefficient SQL query, which was resolved by optimization.
The All-Flash data center – how come my I/O response isn’t twice as fast?
Discover flash technology in IT. Despite its promise of speed, many data centers don't experience significant changes in response times. Learn about its potential impact on your data center's performance.
zHyperLink read performance and lessons learned
Discover how zHyperLink Express improves response times in read cache hits, with real Db2 production data, performance statistics, and lessons learned from financial and data warehouse environments.
