IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Disk and Replication environment more effectively and efficiently.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS continuously assesses your disk’s health and replication systems. Thus, if there is an incremental degradation in any aspect of your system or a sudden change caused by a hardware failure or a change in resource use or workload pattern, you’ll see it immediately.
Health insights and exception reports alert you when your storage systems need attention. Metrics are automatically assessed for each time interval, and they are highlighted if they are not within acceptable bounds. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS also recommends what actions to take depending on what alert is encountered.
Interactive topology viewers allows analysts to interact with, drill down into, and compare time intervals for their Sysplex, FICON, LPAR and subsystem topologies— crucial for spotting errors and changes that may impact costs.
From the exception reports, it is a simple matter to drill down to see a detailed time chart of the flagged metric. Then you can narrow down the time frame when the behavior occurred and correlate it to any application impacts that resulted.
Comparison charts are useful for determining when a particular behavior began and if this is a one-time anomaly or part of an ongoing trend.
From a time chart, there are many drill downs available to see the metric at a more detailed level of granularity. For even further analysis, more drill downs are available. Rather than static reports, the data shown is based on the interval data of the RMF/SMF records on a near real-time basis.
The need for continuous availability has made replication a critical aspect of disk storage. Monitoring data replication health is key to meeting business and regulatory requirements. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS tracks key metrics for both synchronous and asynchronous replication methods.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides many trending charts to help you see where your operations are heading. This example shows a mild increase in I/O rate and a decrease in response time, which can be helpful in deciding whether a storage hardware upgrade is needed or may be deferred.
Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.