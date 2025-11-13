Manage CICS performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS CICS regions and transactions more effectively and efficiently, and proactively assess the health of their CICS regions.
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

CICS SMF transaction data is a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Proactive assessment of key statistics metrics across all regions helps identify potential risks to availability.

CICS region metrics assessments Drilling into CICS statistics data Transaction response time profiles Primary response time components Response time profiles Compare across time intervals

 

Response time view Integrating CICS and Db2 data Visibility across CICS and WLM data Transaction data fields AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources CICS Performance Analysis for Non-CICS Specialists
Learn how to use CICS data (SMF 110.1 and 110.2) to enhance performance, visibility, and proactively manage risks in your environment.
CICS statistics: Assessing CICS storage health
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics storage metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.
CICS transactions: Transaction response time analysis
This video showcases how dynamic navigation enables the rapid identification of the limited subset (in this case, 4 out of 100) of timing buckets that are pertinent to a specific transaction.
Unlock Insights from CICS Transaction & Statistics Data
Learn how to leverage CICS SMF data (110.1 and 110.2) to identify risks, streamline response time analysis, and explore detailed metrics for improved CICS region performance and availability.
Enhanced CICS Analysis with SMF Data Integration
Enhance CICS analysis by integrating SMF data from other z/OS components for deeper insights and improved performance management.
