As the world moves toward a renewable energy future, enterprises best positioned to thrive are the ones that can pivot effectively to new resources and technologies—like micro-grids, roof-top solar units and smart meters that offer real-time information on electricity, gas and water usage. All of this requires advanced connectivity and smart integration to balance supply and demand, minimize wastage and provide customers with the most cost-competitive rates.
Integrate distributed energy resources, like solar panels, battery storage and EVs, to match supply and demand and ensure grid resilience.
Reliably introduce new technologies, including smart meters, IoT, edge compute and digital twins. Drive operational efficiencies and cut costs through cloud migrations.
Unlock the power of AI and data analytics to optimize grid operations, predict equipment failures, identify water leakages and deliver more reliable, transparent services to customers.
Use digital meters and smart sensors to plan the modernization of aging infrastructure. Respond with greater speed and agility to extreme weather events and system outages.
Measure and report on the carbon footprint of your electricity, gas and water distribution operations. Use data to drive efficiencies and improve sustainability across your entire infrastructure.
As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.