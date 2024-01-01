Home
Succeeding in today’s insurance marketplace is increasingly tied to the ability to harness data. Enterprises collecting and sharing information across their IT systems in a secure, efficient manner offer better services—like instantly generated quotes or a painless and transparent claims filing process. All of this is key to driving business. And all of it demands a smart approach to integration.
Get a suite of APIs that enable third parties to securely link with your core banking systems. Facilitate the sharing of information needed to launch open banking, embedded finance and banking-as-a-service partnerships.
Make your customer relationships more personal and agile from the start. Provide quotes in real time and process claims faster and with more clarity.
Ensure that your customer experience is as seamless as possible. Automate the policy application process and field calls with a 360-degree view of customer data.
Strengthen your operational resilience against external threats and system failures, including cyberattacks, technology outages, pandemics and natural disasters.
Develop new policy offerings that are in line with your company’s SDG/ESG strategy. Protect your most climate vulnerable customers through product innovation and risk-based pricing.
Automate the reporting of data that is related to SDG and ESG commitments. Align systems, structures and processes around new disclosures.
As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.
Savvy insurers will seize the gen AI opportunities that intrigue their customers.
IBM can help insurance companies insert generative AI into their business processes.