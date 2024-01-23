How insurance companies work with IBM to implement generative AI-based solutions

We are currently developing several use cases, which include:

Obtaining prior authorization for medical procedures.

Administering health benefits.

Explaining claims decisions and benefits to policyholders.

Summarizing claims history.

Insurance agent/contact center agent assistance: Insurance companies have widely deployed voice response units, mobile apps and online, web-based solutions that customers can use for simple inquiries, such as balance due information and claim payment status checks. However, the current set of solutions is limited in functionality and cannot answer more complex customer queries, as listed under customer engagement. As a result, customers often resort to calling the insurance agent or the insurance company’s contact center. Generative AI-based solutions designed for agents can significantly reduce document search time, summarize information and enable advisory capabilities, leading to increased productivity (link resides outside ibm.com) averaging 14–34% (link resides outside ibm.com) or even 42% (link resides outside ibm.com), and better customer satisfaction metrics. IBM has been implementing traditional AI-based solutions at insurance companies for several years, using products such as IBM watsonx™ Assistant and IBM Watson® Explorer. We are now starting collaborations with a few insurance companies to incorporate foundation models and prompt tuning to enhance agent assistance capabilities.

Risk management: To make underwriting decisions related to property, insurance companies gather a significant amount of external data—including the property data provided in insurance application forms, historical records of floods, hurricanes, fire incidents and crime statistics—for the specific location of the property. While historical data is publicly available from sources such as data.gov (link resides outside ibm.com), well-established insurance companies also have access to their own underwriting and claims experience data. Currently, using this data for modeling risk involves manually-intensive efforts, and AI capabilities are underutilized.

A current initiative by IBM involves collecting publicly available data relevant to property insurance underwriting and claims investigation to enhance foundation models in the IBM® watsonx™ AI and data platform. The results can then be used by our clients, who can incorporate their proprietary experience data to further refine the models. These models and proprietary data will be hosted within a secure IBM Cloud® environment, specifically designed to meet regulatory industry compliance requirements for hyperscalers. The risk management solution aims to significantly speed up risk evaluation and decision-making processes while improving decision quality.

Code modernization: Many insurance companies with over 50 years of history still rely on systems developed as far back as the ‘70s, often coded in a mix of Cobol, Assembler and PL1. Modernizing these systems requires converting the legacy code into production-ready Java or other programming languages.

IBM is working with several financial institutions using generative AI capabilities to understand the business rules and logic embedded in the existing codebase and support its transformation into a modular system. The transformation process uses the IBM component business model (for insurance) and the BIAN framework (for banking) to guide the redesign. Generative AI also aids in producing test cases and scripts for testing the modernized code.