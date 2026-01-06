Connected sales for faster deals

Connect sales systems to sync data, automate quoting and approvals, and give teams real-time insight across the sales cycle

Disconnected data slows deals and creates inefficiencies

Sales teams rely on CRM, quoting tools, contract systems, partner portals and order management platforms, but these systems rarely stay in sync. Reps lose time switching between tools. Forecasting becomes unreliable. Operations struggle to maintain data accuracy across the sales cycle. Manual handoffs delay proposals, approvals and order fulfillment.

IBM webMethods® Hybrid Integration connects your full sales ecosystem, enabling real-time data flows across CRM, CPQ, ERP and customer systems. With built-in governance and API security, IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration ensures data quality and audit readiness across the entire sales process.
Scale sales processes with visibility and speed

Improve deal velocity

Automate proposal creation, approvals and order syncing across CRM, CPQ and ERP to shorten sales cycles.
Increase forecast accuracy

Stream unified, real-time data across sales tools for reliable pipeline insights and sales planning.
Boost seller productivity

Eliminate manual updates and tool switching with connected workflows that keep systems aligned automatically.
Enhance customer experience

Ensure clean, consistent customer and product data across every touchpoint, from quoting to fulfillment.

Case studies

Komatsu logo
Carnival logo

Komatsu

Watch how our clients are integrating enterprise systems like Salesforce for a connected organization.

 

Carnival Cruise Line

See how customer-first, API-led integration helps Carnival Cruise Line turn shopping and booking into seamless sales experiences.

 

Take the next step

Discover how IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration helps SalesOps streamline selling, improve accuracy and increase sales efficiency. Start your free trial or schedule a live demo today.

