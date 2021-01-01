An IBM Research team is committed to applying state-of-the-art techniques from AI, ML and data management to accelerate and optimize the creation of machine learning and data science workflows. The team’s first efforts around AutoML focused on using hyperband/Bayesian optimization for hyperparameter search and hyperband/ENAS/DARTS for Neural Architecture Search.

They have continued to focus on AutoAI development, including automation of the pipeline configuration and hyperparameter optimization. A significant enhancement is the hyperparameter optimization algorithm, which is optimized for cost function evaluation such as model training and scoring. This helps to expedite convergence to the best solution.

IBM Research is also applying automated artificial intelligence to help ensure trust and explainability in AI models. With AutoAI in IBM Watson Studio, users see visualizations of each stage of the process, from data preparation, to algorithm selection, to model creation. Additionally, IBM AutoAI automates the tasks for continuous improvement of the model and makes it easier to integrate AI model APIs into applications through its ModelOps capabilities. The evolution of AutoAI within the IBM Watson Studio product contributed to IBM being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.