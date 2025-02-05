Single sign-on solutions

Simplify and secure access to all your applications with a single set of login credentials. IBM Verify provides centralized access control, strong authentication and user self-service. Deliver one-click access within an authenticated session to cloud, on-premises and mobile applications, from a unified single sign-on (SSO) launchpad.
Use prebuilt connectors for common SaaS applications to simplify integration with your environment and set up apps for SSO in minutes. Users can access apps with one set of credentials, boosting productivity.
Easily set up custom cloud applications not in the portfolio for SSO administration and control them by using prebuilt templates for SAML 2.0 or OpenID Connect (OIDC) applications. Follow step-by-step instructions to streamline integration.
Use IBM Application Gateway reverse proxy to extend SSO and access control to trusted on-premises web apps by bringing them into the SaaS. Manage these apps as you would any others on the SSO dashboard.
Create customized SSO and access policies for resources protected by Verify. Define how users can access apps, including whether multifactor authentication (MFA) is required.
Use a variety of identity sources for authentication for SSO, including social login options such as Google, Apple, LinkedIn and ZenKey, to enable low-friction access for consumers.
Support comprehensive group and role management based on predefined user attribute functions. Apply custom attributes to user profiles by using third-party tools to ensure users only have access to SSO based on appropriate entitlements.