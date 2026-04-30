See how IBM is replacing passwords with phishing-resistant passkeys across its global workforce—and learn how your organization can adopt the same proven strategies to strengthen security and boost adoption.

Learn how strong, phishing‑resistant MFA becomes the foundation of trust. As AI systems gain autonomy, organizations need authentication that creates certainty, accountability and a defensible audit trail.

Explainer

Multi-factor authentication increases the certainty that you are who you say you are. Watch the video to learn how the combination of these different factors can increase your system’s security.