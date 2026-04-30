KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Passwordless Authentication for Enterprises

Multifactor authentication (MFA)

Identity is your new control plane. MFA is where trust begins.

 

 

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Overview

Modern MFA for the AI-powered, hybrid enterprise

IBM® Verify multifactor Authentication delivers adaptive, passwordless, and AI-driven identity security across workforce and customer use cases—built for zero trust and designed for real-world complexity.

How it works

Continuous, context-aware authentication

 

  • User initiates access
  • IBM Verify evaluates identity context (device, behavior, risk)
  • Low risk leads to seamless or passwordless login
  • Elevated risk results in step-up with phishing-resistant factors

 

Feature illustration for IBM Security Verify - Advanced authentication

Key Benefits

MFA goes beyond basic authentication to deliver continuous, risk-aware identity assurance; helping organizations reduce friction, stop advanced threats and scale securely across hybrid environments.
Adaptive, risk-based authentication
  • Context-aware MFA that uses device, behavior, location and risk signals
  • Reduces unnecessary prompts while blocking suspicious access
  • Aligns with zero trust and continuous authentication models
Passwordless and phishing resistant
  • FIDO2, passkeys and biometrics
  • Resistant to phishing, credential stuffing and MFA fatigue attacks
  • Seamless login experience across devices
Universal MFA for every identity
  • Secures employee access to apps and infrastructure
  • Protects customer logins without adding friction
  • Supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments
AI-powered threat detection
  • Detects anomalous behavior in real time
  • Identifies compromised credentials and session hijacking
  • Continuously improves security posture

Explore more features

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Single sign-on

Centralize access control for cloud and on-premises applications.

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Passwordless authentication

Go beyond basic authentication with options for passwordless or multifactor authentication.

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Adaptive access

Proactively protect users and assets with AI-assisted, risk-based authentication.

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Identity governance lifecycle management

Connect application access with business governance workflows by using IBM Verify.

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Resources

Access guides and practical insights

Explore on-demand webinars, expert insights, guides, explainers and more to help you design, secure and scale modern identity.

 Explore more resources
Beyond passwords: IBM’s journey to a secure, passwordless future with passkeys
See how IBM is replacing passwords with phishing-resistant passkeys across its global workforce—and learn how your organization can adopt the same proven strategies to strengthen security and boost adoption.
MFA: A critical element for delivering secure agentic AI
Learn how strong, phishing‑resistant MFA becomes the foundation of trust. As AI systems gain autonomy, organizations need authentication that creates certainty, accountability and a defensible audit trail.
Multi-factor authentication increases the certainty that you are who you say you are. Watch the video to learn how the combination of these different factors can increase your system’s security.
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide integrated solutions for identity security 2025 vendor assessment
This IDC MarketScape report reveals how integrated identity platforms are evolving to meet modern IAM demands—with smarter visibility, adaptive governance and AI-powered threat detection.
Take the next step

Get a demo or talk to an expert to understand how IBM Verify multifactor Authentication can secure every identity, everywhere.

  1. Book a live demo