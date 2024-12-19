Using advanced scan settings in the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center

Customers and users want the ability to schedule scans at the timing of their choice and receive alerts when issues arise, and we’re happy to make a few announcements in this area today:
Before you get started, be sure that you have the proper permissions and prerequisites to create an attachment and view results in the Security and Compliance Center.
To receive notifications for the Security and Compliance Center, you must have configured the IBM Cloud Event Notifications service to send them. To get started, you can use the following steps:
When you set up a scan, you have 2 options: recurring and on-demand. On-demand scans are useful as you are working toward a specific compliance program and you are frequently making changes but recurring scans will help to continuously monitor for compliance.
To start scanning your resources in the Security and Compliance Center, you must create an attachment to target your resources. To create an attachment, you can use the service UI:
When you create your attachment, a scan is scheduled. When the scan completes, your results are available in the Security and Compliance Center dashboard. To initiate an on-demand scan, you can select Run scan on the overflow menu in the row of the profile that you want to evaluate.
In order to ensure that we are helping you to deliver on your own mission, we’d like to hear from you with any feedback that you might have. To share your questions, comments or concerns with us, use the Feedback button that can be found on any page of cloud.ibm.com.