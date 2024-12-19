Using advanced scan settings in the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center

To receive notifications for the Security and Compliance Center, you must have configured the IBM Cloud Event Notifications service to send them. To get started, you can use the following steps:

In the console, click the Menu icon > Security and Compliance .

icon . In the Security and Compliance Center navigation, click Settings .

. In the Event Notifications section, click Connect .

section, click . In the side panel, review the source details for the connection. Optionally, provide a description.

Select the resource group and Event Notifications service instance that you want to connect. If an Identity and Access Management (IAM) authorization between the Security and Compliance Center and Event Notifications doesn’t exist in your account, a dialog is displayed. Follow the prompts to grant access between the services: To grant access between the Security and Compliance Center and Event Notifications, click Authorize . In the side panel, select Event Notifications as the target service. From the list of instances, select the Event Notifications service instance that you want to authorize. Select the Event Source Manager role. Click Review . Click Assign .

To confirm the connection, click Connect. A success message is displayed to indicate that the Security and Compliance Center is now connected to Event Notifications. If you need to disconnect from Event Notifications later, you can use the options menu > Disconnect to remove the Security and Compliance Center as a source service in the Event Notifications instance.

Step 2: Configuring a scan

When you set up a scan, you have 2 options: recurring and on-demand. On-demand scans are useful as you are working toward a specific compliance program and you are frequently making changes but recurring scans will help to continuously monitor for compliance.

To start scanning your resources in the Security and Compliance Center, you must create an attachment to target your resources. To create an attachment, you can use the service UI: