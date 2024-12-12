How to migrate Cloud Foundry applications to Docker containers on a Kubernetes cluster

The IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service delivers powerful tools by combining Docker containers, the Kubernetes technology, an intuitive user experience, and built-in security and isolation to automate the deployment, operation, scaling, and monitoring of containerized apps in a cluster of compute hosts.

If you have any Cloud Foundry applications, you can migrate them to Docker containers on the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service. There are many ways to do this, but I’m going to show you the simplest way by using the IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery service.