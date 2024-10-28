DAOS on IBM Cloud VPC

The timings we will discuss in this section were measured on varying cluster configurations in real experiments and can be used as a guideline. As always, your results may vary to some degree.

Cluster creation times were tested for three different cluster sizes:

One storage node with four compute nodes (1×4)

Two storage with four compute (2×8)

Four storage with sixteen compute (4×16)

The total time to create a cluster ranged from 27 minutes for the 1×4 to 31 minutes for the 4×16, with the 2×8 falling predictably in between at just under 30 minutes. The creation time for the cluster is split between the time for Terraform to provision resources and the time for the Ansible scripts to configure the storage cluster. For the 4×16, the split is 18 minutes for Terraform and 13 minutes for Ansible. The time to destroy a cluster and return the resources to the cloud took between four minutes for the 1×4 and six minutes for the 4×16.

The total time to create a DAOS cluster is modest given the capabilities and features of the completed cluster. The provision times are kept down because many of the resources are provisioned concurrently using, in this case, Terraform’s default parallelism, which allows up to 10 simultaneous operations. This parallelism also explains why larger clusters require only small increases in total time.