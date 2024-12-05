Connecting IBM VPC to IBM Power Virtual Servers and IBM Cloud Object Storage

In the ever-evolving landscape of cloud computing, businesses are continuously seeking robust, secure and flexible solutions to meet their IT infrastructure demands. In this post, we’ll discuss connecting the robust IBM Power Virtual Servers service to the secure IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud environment using IBM Cloud to support diverse workloads.
IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly scalable and secure cloud networking service that allows businesses to create their isolated virtual network environments within the IBM Cloud infrastructure. With VPC, users can deploy and manage cloud resources like virtual servers, storage and networking components in a logically isolated environment, ensuring enhanced security and control over their cloud-based assets.
VPC provides the flexibility to define custom IP address ranges, subnets and route tables, enabling users to build complex network topologies to mirror their on-premises setups. Additionally, VPC allows seamless integration with other IBM Cloud services, creating a unified ecosystem to host various applications and workloads.
IBM Power Virtual Servers (PowerVS) are a cutting-edge Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering designed specifically for businesses looking to harness the power of IBM Power Systems architecture. Built on IBM’s decades of experience in enterprise-class computing, PowerVS empowers organisations to deploy virtualised AIX, IBM i and Linux workloads on IBM Power Systems servers.
PowerVS brings together the performance and reliability of IBM Power processors, advanced virtualisation capabilities and the scalability of cloud computing. This combination enables businesses to run mission-critical applications and data-intensive workloads with optimal performance, high availability and robust security.
In this article, we will explore the step-by-step process of connecting a VPC to PowerVS on IBM Cloud, leveraging the best of both services to create a powerful and versatile cloud computing environment. Let’s dive into the exciting world of VPC and PowerVS to unlock the full potential of cloud computing on IBM Cloud.
Note: On the opposite on-premises VPN router, also specify the PowerVS subnet (not the VPC subnet) for the Peer CIDRs.
Note: To test this solution, let’s create two LPARS—one with private interface only and another machine with both public and private interfaces.
$ ibmcloud is vpc-routing-table-update <VPC ID> <INGRESS ROUTING_TABLE ID> --accept-routes-from-resource-type-filters vpn_gateway
Note: The route learned from the VPN Gateway cannot be deleted from the GUI, so if you want to delete it, use the following command:
$ ibmcloud is vpc-routing-table-update --clean-all-accept-routes-from-filters
Note: You should see explicit entries for the on-prem network, the VPC network and the PowerVS network. The on-prem and VPC networks are targeted to the VPC connection and the PowerVS network to the PowerVS connection.
Having catered to the compute elements within the infrastructure, it is highly likely you’ll need access to IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) as this is often used to store custom images for instance instantiation.
Having undertaken the setup above, the COS bucket should be available from both the VSIs within the VPC and the Power instances within the PowerVS environment using the address provided by the VPE.
Now that you’ve assembled the above infrastructure, it is possible to access the IBM Cloud Object Storage from within the IBM Power Virtual Servers environment. As this environment supports Linux, AIX and IBM i hosts, it is not practical to provide detailed instructions on how to undertake the detailed access to the object storage data.
The following resources provide additional guidance on provisioning this environment: