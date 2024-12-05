Connecting IBM VPC to IBM Power Virtual Servers and IBM Cloud Object Storage

IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly scalable and secure cloud networking service that allows businesses to create their isolated virtual network environments within the IBM Cloud infrastructure. With VPC, users can deploy and manage cloud resources like virtual servers, storage and networking components in a logically isolated environment, ensuring enhanced security and control over their cloud-based assets.

VPC provides the flexibility to define custom IP address ranges, subnets and route tables, enabling users to build complex network topologies to mirror their on-premises setups. Additionally, VPC allows seamless integration with other IBM Cloud services, creating a unified ecosystem to host various applications and workloads.