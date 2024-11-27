Automate SAP S/4HANA infrastructure deployment on IBM Power Virtual Server with deployable architectures

When businesses need industry-leading performance scalability and reliability for their SAP ERP landscape, they turn to IBM® Power® for their compute infrastructure. I can pull a list of benchmarks that highlight why over 4,500 customers run SAP HANA on Power—highest SAP-certified memory scalability, leadership in SAPS performance benchmarks, ranked most reliable among SAP-certified infrastructure platforms, etc.

IBM Power Virtual Server delivers that platform experience in a multi-tenant environment with access to IBM Cloud services. We are focused on accelerating the cloud move for Power deployments by automating the Day 1 and Day 2 operations in Power Virtual Server. Automation can shrink SAP deployment from weeks to hours and help avoid error and configuration variance. The time taken by various automated components is detailed in Mike Moore’s blog post.