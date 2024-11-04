Automate SAP deployments on IBM Cloud

“Produce value for the business”— it’s such a simple phrase that maybe you glossed over it. But now I have brought your focus onto it, so let’s ask a question: How did my role in building and placing into production these business-critical systems directly produce business value? If I am being honest, that is a tough question to answer.

Sure, my role was required within the broad scope of SAP projects. SAP systems must be sized correctly, and the compute, operating systems, storage, and network must be deployed and configured properly. Then the SAP applications and databases must be installed and configured. But are those activities comparable in business value to the functional and process consulting that uncover astounding new business efficiencies or new channels for customer engagement? The value is clear when applications enable examples like that for the business. Is the same business value clear from the activity of deploying infrastructure and SAP applications?

Clearly, the answer is no. So, the purpose of this blog is to acknowledge that some SAP project activities are time-consuming and costly without directly producing business value, while others do. The main objective is to reallocate project budgets and expenditures from activities that do not directly generate business value to those that do.

In simpler terms, it aims to move financial resources away from tasks that are costly and time-consuming but don’t contribute directly to the business’s success. Instead, focus on investing in activities that bring tangible benefits and create value for the organization.