VMware vSAN integration

How it works

VMware vSAN (virtual SAN) is a software-defined storage solution that’s integrated with the VMware vSphere hypervisor. The software provides shared storage to all virtual machines running in a cluster by creating a virtual shared storage pool out of locally attached storage resources on each host in a vSphere cluster. vSAN can be integrated with other VMware products like vSphere, vCenter and NSX, as well as with other storage solutions. 

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform optimizes the performance and utilization of storage resources. It also helps ensure the performance of your organization’s environment, whether it’s on-prem, cloud or multicloud. With IBM Turbonomic software, you can prevent capacity and performance issues from occurring and get a unified view of your entire application stack. 

For environments that use hyperconverged infrastructure to provide storage on a vSAN, IBM Turbonomic software can discover the storage provided by a host cluster as a single storage entity. This storage entity represents the full storage capacity that is provided by that host cluster.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Capacity

Metrics

  • Raw capacity

  • Usable capacity

Actions generated

  • Scale storage amount

  • Scale storage provisioned

  • Scale storage access

Supported versions

  • IBM Turbonomic software supports VMware vSAN but does not support stretched vSAN clusters. Adding stretched clusters can cause the generation of incorrect storage recommendations and actions.
