VMware vSAN (virtual SAN) is a software-defined storage solution that’s integrated with the VMware vSphere hypervisor. The software provides shared storage to all virtual machines running in a cluster by creating a virtual shared storage pool out of locally attached storage resources on each host in a vSphere cluster. vSAN can be integrated with other VMware products like vSphere, vCenter and NSX, as well as with other storage solutions.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform optimizes the performance and utilization of storage resources. It also helps ensure the performance of your organization’s environment, whether it’s on-prem, cloud or multicloud. With IBM Turbonomic software, you can prevent capacity and performance issues from occurring and get a unified view of your entire application stack.
For environments that use hyperconverged infrastructure to provide storage on a vSAN, IBM Turbonomic software can discover the storage provided by a host cluster as a single storage entity. This storage entity represents the full storage capacity that is provided by that host cluster.
VMware vSAN integration is one of two hyper-converged integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to hyper-converged tooling to observe and manage compute and storage resources, help ensure app performance and maximize resource utilization efficiency.
Recognize storage tiers when calculating placement of VMs and vStorage and take actions to scale flash capacity.