Nutanix products provide hyperconverged platforms that include VM hosting and a distributed storage fabric. The platform presents storage in two tiers: local HDD storage and server-attached flash storage (hot storage). The platform is designed to be easy to use and integrate with a various number of other tools.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform recognizes Nutanix storage tiers when calculating placement of VMs and vStorage. In addition, IBM Turbonomic software can recommend actions to scale flash capacity up or down by adding more hosts to the cluster, or more flash drives to the hosts.
Entities
Storage
Disk array
Storage controller
Metrics
Storage amount
Storage provisioned
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
CPU
Actions generated
Move VM
Move VM (host)
Resize VM
Provision storage
Resize storage
Suspend storage
Move storage (recommendation only)
Provision storage controller (recommendation only)
Nutanix integration is one of two hyper-converged integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to hyper-converged tooling to observe and manage compute and storage resources, help ensure app performance and maximize resource utilization efficiency.
