Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Manager automates routine tasks and reduces operational expenses by enabling server, fabric and storage provisioning. It also enables device discovery, inventory, configuration, diagnostics, monitoring, fault detection, auditing and statistics collection. Cisco UCS integrates all these resources in a scalable multi-chassis platform to converge administration onto a single point.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform manages these various entities with intelligent automation at the hardware level. It can even determine when to provision new hosts or add a new chassis. IBM Turbonomic software provides actions around resource allocation, performance and capacity management to help optimize your organization’s environment.
Entities
Host
Chassis
Data center
IO module
Switch
Network
Metrics
CPU
IO
Net
Swap
Balloon
CPU ready
For chassis:
Power
Cooling
For I/O module:
Net throughput
For switch:
Net throughput
Port channel
For DPod: (if network flow is integrated)
Memory
CPU
Storage
Flow
Actions generated
For physical machines:
Start physical machine
Provision physical machine
Suspend physical machine
For chassis:
Provision new chassis
For fabric interconnect:
Add port to port channel
Remove port from port channel
Add port
For DPod: (if network flow target is present)
Provision new DPod
Cisco UCS Manager integration is one of two fabric integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to fabric tooling to enable automation at the hardware level, including automated provisioning of new hosts.
