Cisco UCS Manager integration

How it works

Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Manager automates routine tasks and reduces operational expenses by enabling server, fabric and storage provisioning. It also enables device discovery, inventory, configuration, diagnostics, monitoring, fault detection, auditing and statistics collection. Cisco UCS integrates all these resources in a scalable multi-chassis platform to converge administration onto a single point. 

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform manages these various entities with intelligent automation at the hardware level. It can even determine when to provision new hosts or add a new chassis. IBM Turbonomic software provides actions around resource allocation, performance and capacity management to help optimize your organization’s environment.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Host

  • Chassis

  • Data center

  • IO module 

  • Switch

  • Network


 

Metrics

  • For host:
  • Memory (Mem)

  • CPU

  • IO

  • Net

  • Swap

  • Balloon

  • CPU ready

  • For chassis:

  • Power

  • Cooling

  • For I/O module:

  • Net throughput

  • For switch:

  • Net throughput

  • Port channel

  • For DPod: (if network flow is integrated)

  • Memory 

  • CPU

  • Storage

  • Flow

Actions generated

  • For physical machines:

  • Start physical machine

  • Provision physical machine

  • Suspend physical machine

  • For chassis:

  • Provision new chassis

  • For fabric interconnect:

  • Add port to port channel

  • Remove port from port channel

  • Add port

  • For DPod: (if network flow target is present)

  • Provision new DPod
