Cisco UCS Manager integration

Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Manager automates routine tasks and reduces operational expenses by enabling server, fabric and storage provisioning. It also enables device discovery, inventory, configuration, diagnostics, monitoring, fault detection, auditing and statistics collection. Cisco UCS integrates all these resources in a scalable multi-chassis platform to converge administration onto a single point.

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform manages these various entities with intelligent automation at the hardware level. It can even determine when to provision new hosts or add a new chassis. IBM Turbonomic software provides actions around resource allocation, performance and capacity management to help optimize your organization’s environment.