HPE OneView is a management solution that streamlines provisioning and lifecycle management across compute, storage and fabric. Through a unified API, infrastructure can be configured, monitored, updated and repurposed. HPE OneView can be used to manage both virtual and physical environments and can be deployed on-prem or in the cloud.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform and HPE OneView work together to create a unified platform where users can manage and optimize the performance and utilization of their infrastructure resources. IBM Turbonomic software makes real-time automatable decisions on resource allocation that help ensure applications and workloads receive the resources they need to perform. This includes determining when to provision new hosts and much more.
Entities
Virtual machine (VM)
Physical machine
Fabric interconnect
DPod (if network flow is integrated)
Metrics
For virtual machines:
Virtual memory (vMem)
Virtual CPU (vCPU)
Virtual storage (vStorage)
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
For host:
Memory
CPU
IO
Net
Swap
Balloon
CPU ready
For storage:
Storage amount
Storage provisioned
Storage access operations per second (IOPS)
Latency
For I/O module:
Net throughput
For switch:
Net throughput
Port channel
For DPod: (if network flow is integrated)
Memory
CPU
Storage
Flow
Actions generated
For virtual machines:
Provision additional resources (vMem, vCPU)
Move VM
Move VM storage
Reconfigure storage
Reconfigure VM
Suspend VM
Provision VM
For physical machines:
Start physical machine
Provision physical machine
Suspend physical machine
For fabric interconnect:
Add port to port channel
Remove port from port channel
Add port
For DPod: (if network flow target is present)
Provision new DPod
HPE OneView integration is one of two fabric integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to fabric tooling to enable automation at the hardware level, including automated provisioning of new hosts.
Automate intelligently and even determine when to provision new hosts or add a new chassis.