HPE OneView integration

HPE OneView is a management solution that streamlines provisioning and lifecycle management across compute, storage and fabric. Through a unified API, infrastructure can be configured, monitored, updated and repurposed. HPE OneView can be used to manage both virtual and physical environments and can be deployed on-prem or in the cloud.

The IBM® Turbonomic® platform and HPE OneView work together to create a unified platform where users can manage and optimize the performance and utilization of their infrastructure resources. IBM Turbonomic software makes real-time automatable decisions on resource allocation that help ensure applications and workloads receive the resources they need to perform. This includes determining when to provision new hosts and much more.

