With Pinpoint Detect, Trusteer provides comprehensive digital identity insights to seamlessly determine whether the user accessing the service is the true user owning that identity.
Companies often have to make tradeoffs between security and customer experience in today's threat landscape. Digital identity trust technology lets companies measure both risk and trust to keep the customer’s digital journey secure while still offering a better digital experience.
IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect enables the collection of intelligence from digital endpoints—that is, the organization’s mobile app, mobile browser or desktop browsers—and combines the information with IBM worldwide intelligence sources and complementary third-party intelligence sources.
IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect takes 5 context domains into consideration when evaluating risk: user identity and attributes, device information and hygiene, activity being performed or resource being accessed, environmental factors such as location and IP networks, and behavioral information.
Pinpoint Detect works transparently, without the need for downloading executable files or plugins to the user's computer. For web applications, Pinpoint uses code embedded into the web page. For mobile applications, the organization’s app uses the IBM Security Trusteer Mobile SDK.
As a software as a service (SaaS) solution, Pinpoint Detect can deploy quickly and easily. The best practice is to follow a four-stage deployment process, which includes scoping, implementation, launch and validation with training.
Launch the interactive demo for a step-by-step walkthrough, or get more detailed implementation techniques at the Security Learning Academy.
IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Assure assesses the risk of new or anonymous users. IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect continuously assesses the digital identities of known or enrolled users. Finally, IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Verify allows organizations to confirm trust for high-risk users with strong authentication.
IBM Trusteer products are primarily used by banks, financial institutions, insurers, retailers, telecommunications, travel and transportation industries.
In general, software as a service (SaaS) solutions offer the ability to deploy quickly and easily. The SaaS deployment also allows Trusteer to employ agile, ongoing threat protection that uses AI and analytics to identify new threats and patterns.