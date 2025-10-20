NVIDIA Storage Solutions

Turbocharge AI results and NVIDIA GPU access with more data and accelerated global access

NVIDIA Storage Solutions
17x

Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant1

IOPS with NVMe-oF optimized for NVIDIA GPUs

Validated throughput for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD

Accelerate remote S3 queries with watsonx

AI ready. Certified by NVIDIA.

Validated for DGX BasePOD and SuperPOD, IBM and NVIDIA deliver trusted infrastructure that streamlines deployment, speeds results, and powers the most demanding AI, scientific computing, and simulation workloads.

Unlock the full potential of NVIDIA AI systems

Keep GPUs productive by eliminating data bottlenecks, driving faster training and inference at scale.
Fast and simple AI solution deployment

Accelerate AI projects with IBM and NVIDIA validated designs that reduce complexity and speed time to results.
Seamless growth as AI demand increases

Expand from pilot projects to enterprise AI factories without redesign, scaling performance and capacity as needed.
Optimize cost while strengthening resilience

Balance efficiency with built-in protection through automated tiering, caching, and global data sharing.
IBM Fusion Accelerate secure on-premises AI deployment with IBM Fusion HCI and watsonx. Leverage Content-Aware Storage for data vectorization and RAG integration, delivering fast GenAI insights from unstructured data while simplifying operations and reducing cost across hybrid environments. Enable modernization while reducing complexity
IBM Storage Scale Deliver extreme performance and scalability while adding content-aware intelligence to unlock insights from massive volumes of unstructured data. Accelerate NVIDIA GPUs to keep training, inference, and simulation workloads running at full speed across a single global platform. Unlock insights from data, wherever it resides
IBM Storage Scale System Enable rapid deployment of AI, HPC, and analytics by combining IBM Storage Scale software with NVMe flash technology. As NVIDIA-Certified Storage, it delivers GPU-optimized throughput and scalability for data-intensive workloads, powering faster insights and smarter decisions. Accelerate AI and HPC with certified performance

Footnotes

1Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Platforms from 2019–2024.
   Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays from 2014–2018.
   Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for General Purpose Disk Arrays from 2013–2018.