IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Microsoft 365 is a SaaS that provides backup and recovery of Microsoft 365 assets. Data is backed up to Azure Storage or your own storage system. It is part of the IBM Storage Protect for Cloud family of cloud backup and recovery SaaS solutions for data in third-party apps and services.
With the exponential growth of ransomware and other cyber-attacks, it’s more important than ever to safeguard your organization’s operational data. While cloud service providers offer some degree of data protection under the shared responsibility model, it’s up to the organization to protect their business-critical data. With IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Microsoft 365, you can address the risks inherent in this model by providing flexible backup and ggranular restoration of your valuable data—including users, groups, and configurations.
Try out the solution at no cost for 30 days in your Microsoft 365 environment, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Groups, Teams, Project Online, and public folders. No credit card is required, and there are no data restrictions.
Use early event detection to protect against hardware failure, human error, sabotage, ransomware, malware, natural disasters and other threats to your data.
Enable self-service and delegated administration for the right users to free up your resources from handling data-loss queries.
Recover key operational data so your business is up and running as soon as possible.
Access this SaaS solution, available globally on Microsoft Azure, requiring no installation, no patches to apply and no updates to implement.
Use granular recovery to manage version conflicts to recover the most authoritative copy.
Filter content to restore based on content type, owner, date created, file size,
email subject, date sent and more.
Gain more control with tracking, management and reporting of backup and restore processes from one console.
Benefit from the built-in security with bring your own encryption keys (BYOK), data storage (BYOS) and authentication (BYOA) all standard, with role-based access controls (RBAC).
Secure your data in our Microsoft Azure storage, your own cloud, or any SFTP or FTP server.
Recover accidental deletions of files outside of the soft restore window. Addressable through self-service, delegated administration, or help desk assistance, as defined by your IBM Storage Protect for Cloud data retention settings.
Easily retrieve the contents of a mailbox or OneDrive account of users who have left the organization, anytime you choose, to access information to address compliance, business continuity, or other requirements.
Recover from changes to SharePoint site settings that could break file inheritance, causing users to lose access to their files, making the ability to restore critical to business continuity.
Experience IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Microsoft 365 today through a fully functional 30-day free trial by filling out the form.
See IBM Storage Protect for Cloud in action with an IBM Storage subject matter expert.
Keep your data safe with IBM FlashSystem Data Storage which is a part of IBM’s data resilience portfolio.
IBM Storage Defender offers comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers and virtual environments, including cloud-based VMs and a wide range of applications—to be available as a single data resilience solution with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud in the coming months.
Explore other editions of IBM Storage Protect for Cloud to learn how to improve data resilience, including Salesforce, Azure Active Directory, and Dynamics 365.
See IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Microsoft 365 in action. Experience how to backup and recover your Microsoft 365 workloads.