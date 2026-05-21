IBM Fusion gives you the flexibility and autonomy required for a gradual and incremental transition to an intelligent application data platform with a hybrid-native architecture, at your own pace.
Shift from legacy VM vendors’ lock-in and licensing constraints to a modern environment that orchestrates and automates diverse workloads in a single platform without a hypervisor.
Turnkey OpenShift-native containerization that unifies VMs and containers under one control plane with enterprise-grade unified storage, smooth orchestration, and smart automation.
Deploy and scale data lakehouses and analytics workloads with IBM Fusion and watsonx.data. Unify legacy data silos, speed up queries on massive datasets, and enable hybrid cloud portability.
Improve productivity and operational efficiency from the start, with built-in Day 2 automation and self-service to modernize existing environments.
Reduce operational complexity and TCO by consolidating infrastructure, data services, and application runtimes into a single, turnkey platform.
Operate with confidence using built-in resilience, security controls, and governance guardrails that are standardized, automated, and enforced by default.
Support enterprise growth at scale with an elastic architecture capable of handling more than 10,000 workloads with confidence.
Provide a cloud-native foundation by running virtual machines and containers side by side, with a trusted path from VMs to Kubernetes.
Unify structured and unstructured data across hybrid environments, optimizing price and performance while enforcing consistent governance at scale.
Enable incremental modernization by adding data, integration, and automation capabilities on top of Fusion, without replatforming upfront.
Operate and protect asset management applications on a modern platform designed for availability, automation, and operational continuity.
Centralize key management to enforce consistent encryption-at-rest across hybrid storage and Kubernetes, supporting AI and analytics at scale.
Enable event-driven pipelines for real-time data movement and preparation across applications, analytics, and AI workflows.