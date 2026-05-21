Modernize your applications with IBM Fusion

Fusion as a productivity strategy

Orchestrate and automate VMs, containers, and AI workloads on a Red Hat OpenShift platform.

IBM Fusion gives you the flexibility and autonomy required for a gradual and incremental transition to an intelligent application data platform with a hybrid-native architecture, at your own pace.

Get the details: Fusion’s data sheet shows how to turn data into advantage
One intelligent application data platform. Many workloads. No silos.
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Rehost, replatform, refactor your VMs at your own pace.

Shift from legacy VM vendors’ lock-in and licensing constraints to a modern environment that orchestrates and automates diverse workloads in a single platform without a hypervisor.

 Transcend VM-centric limitations
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Modernize your applications with smart automation.

Turnkey OpenShift-native containerization that unifies VMs and containers under one control plane with enterprise-grade unified storage, smooth orchestration, and smart automation.

 Unveil the fastest route to containerization
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Access all your data for analytics.

Deploy and scale data lakehouses and analytics workloads with IBM Fusion and watsonx.data. Unify legacy data silos, speed up queries on massive datasets, and enable hybrid cloud portability.

 Discover the power of Fusion for Data Lakehouses →

Modernize at your pace. Accelerate your outcomes.

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Start modernizing from Day 1.

Improve productivity and operational efficiency from the start, with built-in Day 2 automation and self-service to modernize existing environments.

 Start modernizing
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Simplify operations and Lower TCO.

Reduce operational complexity and TCO by consolidating infrastructure, data services, and application runtimes into a single, turnkey platform.

 Calculate your TCO
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Embed resilience and security by design.

Operate with confidence using built-in resilience, security controls, and governance guardrails that are standardized, automated, and enforced by default.

 See built-in protections
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Scale incrementally as workloads evolve.

Support enterprise growth at scale with an elastic architecture capable of handling more than 10,000 workloads with confidence.

 Explore how we scale

Do more with Fusion across your ecosystem.

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Fusion + Red Hat OpenShift

Provide a cloud-native foundation by running virtual machines and containers side by side, with a trusted path from VMs to Kubernetes.

 Learn more
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Fusion + IBM watsonx.data

Unify structured and unstructured data across hybrid environments, optimizing price and performance while enforcing consistent governance at scale.

 Dive deeper
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Fusion + IBM Cloud Paks

Enable incremental modernization by adding data, integration, and automation capabilities on top of Fusion, without replatforming upfront.

 Explore the solution
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Fusion + IBM Maximo

Operate and protect asset management applications on a modern platform designed for availability, automation, and operational continuity.

 Read the use case
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Fusion + HashiCorp Vault

Centralize key management to enforce consistent encryption-at-rest across hybrid storage and Kubernetes, supporting AI and analytics at scale.

 Learn about the integration
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Fusion + Confluent Kafka

Enable event-driven pipelines for real-time data movement and preparation across applications, analytics, and AI workflows.

 See how it works

Explore resources to accelerate your app modernization journey.

Consolidate and optimize VMs for resilient, cloud‑native performance. Migrate applications to containerized environments with agility and control. Explore it all. Browse the full library of Fusion resources.
Take the next step

Discover how you can leverage enterprise-grade data storage and protection services with IBM Fusion.