Intelligent insights for IT integration

As modern infrastructures become more complex and difficult to scale or support, IT operations teams risk making poor business decisions if they don't have visibility into consistent, real-time and historical network performance data.

IBM SevOne is designed to easily share network performance data and insights across multiple teams and multiple tools. IBM helps your entire IT operations team stay on the same page with a consistent source of trusted network performance data enabled by flexible IT integration options, including:

  • Visually integrating third party data sources
  • Streaming collected metrics to data lakes
  • Forwarding machine learning-based alerts to leading AIOps and ITSM platforms
  • Enabling third party applications to access NPM data via open APIs
Benefits Log data integration

Visualize third party log data from Splunk or ELK directly in your IBM SevOne user interface, and easily pivot from metric to log data.

 Third party integration

Easily enable third party applications to access IBM SevOne data via open APIs to help drive consistent business decisions based on a single source of truth.

 Stream metrics

Support business decision-making with real-time, Apache Kafka or Apache Pulsar-based streams of network and infrastructure metrics.

 Watson AIOps integration

Integrate multivendor performance data with IBM Watson® AIOps to apply data-driven, explainable AI to your ITOps toolchain.

 AIOps ecosystem integration

Integrate multivendor performance data with AIOps ecosystem to share IBM SevOne alerts and performance across your chosen ITOps monitoring tools.

 ITSM integration

Enable IT integration with ITSM platforms like ServiceNow to close the loop between insights and action. Drive smoother, more unified operational workflows.
Watson AIOps integration Helps network data flow from IBM SevOne to IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps to detect incidents and achieve proactive incident resolution stemming from customers' network environments. This helps users in the middle of an IT incident go from finger-pointing in the control room to clearly and quickly locating failures for prompt resolution. Explore Cloud Pak for AIOps
