Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE
Enables Enterprise Generation Language-generated COBOL applications on the z/VSE platform
IBM Rational® COBOL Runtime for z/VSE® provides the libraries to enable Enterprise Generation Language (EGL) code, generated as COBOL, to run on the z/VSE platform. Its version 8.0.1 was extended to enable the generation of EGL as a COBOL source that can be compiled and deployed to z/VSE.

EGL, an IBM business language, frees developers to focus on the business problem rather than on the details of the target execution platforms and associated middleware. EGL is ideal for business-oriented development teams who value ease of learning and high productivity, but need to quickly deliver applications and services. Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE provides an alternative path to COBOL adoption and hides middleware and runtime complexities, enabling developers to achieve the highest levels of productivity.
Benefits Increase developer flexibility

Customers with both z/VSE and Linux for IBM Z® can use the same development environment to support both platforms.

 Reduce training

Customers can substantially reduce the unique skills and training that would otherwise be needed to support individual platforms.

 Improve productivity

Customers can explore an alternative path to COBOL adoption and hide middleware and runtime complexities, enabling developers to achieve the highest levels of productivity.
Features
Supplies COBOL libraries

Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE supplies libraries used during execution of COBOL programs generated and developed using EGL. EGL is a technology and language included in IBM Rational Business Developer, and COBOL generation for z/VSE is enabled through its optional VSE Generation feature.

 Generation Reference for VSE feature
Supports VisualAge Generator applications

The solution supports migrated VisualAge® Generator applications as well as programs generated with VisualAge Generator.
Facilitates migration from existing technologies

Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE, along with Rational Business Developer, facilitates migration from existing technologies to a modern development platform. It enables organizations to easily reuse and extend valuable existing IT assets, including automated conversion of IBM VisualAge Generator applications to EGL.
Simplifies programmer retraining

You can easily retrain procedural business programmers to be highly productive in the Java® Enterprise Edition world and build applications without deep knowledge of underlying technology.
Delivers interoperable applications

Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE delivers applications based on industry standards that interoperate with existing systems.
Enables visual programming techniques

The solution enables exploitation of visual programming techniques for Web development and code automation capabilities for rapid development of application business logic.
Technical details
Software requirements

Software requirements for Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE include:

  • A currently supported version of the z/VSE operating system
  • A currently supported version of CICS Transaction Server V1.1.1 or later
  • A currently supported version of TCP/IP for VSE/ESA V1.5 or later
  • A currently supported version of COBOL for VSE/ESA
  • A currently supported version of Language Environment
 Hardware requirements

Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE requires hardware capable of running z/VSE.

Resources Developing EGL programs for the VSE environment

Install and customize IBM Rational COBOL RunTime for z/VSE, which provides the runtime support for the VSE environment.

 Generation for VSE Feature Reference

Provides z/VSE-specific information about developing and generating EGL programs in the VSE environment.

 EGL Programmer's Guide

Learn about EGL within the Eclipse IDE as well as some of the common programming tasks.
Related products IBM Rational Business Developer

An Eclipse-based IDE that simplifies the development of Web 2.0, mobile, SOA and traditional applications using the EGL.

 IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS

A world-class security-rich and scalable platform for hosting your transactional enterprise applications in a hybrid architecture.

 IBM Rational Programming Patterns

A collaborative Integrated Development Environment part of the Jazz™ Collaborative Lifecycle Management solutions.

