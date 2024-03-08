IBM Rational® COBOL Runtime for z/VSE® provides the libraries to enable Enterprise Generation Language (EGL) code, generated as COBOL, to run on the z/VSE platform. Its version 8.0.1 was extended to enable the generation of EGL as a COBOL source that can be compiled and deployed to z/VSE.
EGL, an IBM business language, frees developers to focus on the business problem rather than on the details of the target execution platforms and associated middleware. EGL is ideal for business-oriented development teams who value ease of learning and high productivity, but need to quickly deliver applications and services. Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE provides an alternative path to COBOL adoption and hides middleware and runtime complexities, enabling developers to achieve the highest levels of productivity.
End-of-service information for IBM z/VSE
Customers with both z/VSE and Linux for IBM Z® can use the same development environment to support both platforms.
Customers can substantially reduce the unique skills and training that would otherwise be needed to support individual platforms.
Customers can explore an alternative path to COBOL adoption and hide middleware and runtime complexities, enabling developers to achieve the highest levels of productivity.
Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE supplies libraries used during execution of COBOL programs generated and developed using EGL. EGL is a technology and language included in IBM Rational Business Developer, and COBOL generation for z/VSE is enabled through its optional VSE Generation feature.
The solution supports migrated VisualAge® Generator applications as well as programs generated with VisualAge Generator.
Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE, along with Rational Business Developer, facilitates migration from existing technologies to a modern development platform. It enables organizations to easily reuse and extend valuable existing IT assets, including automated conversion of IBM VisualAge Generator applications to EGL.
You can easily retrain procedural business programmers to be highly productive in the Java® Enterprise Edition world and build applications without deep knowledge of underlying technology.
Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE delivers applications based on industry standards that interoperate with existing systems.
The solution enables exploitation of visual programming techniques for Web development and code automation capabilities for rapid development of application business logic.
Software requirements for Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE include:
Rational COBOL Runtime for z/VSE requires hardware capable of running z/VSE.
Install and customize IBM Rational COBOL RunTime for z/VSE, which provides the runtime support for the VSE environment.
Provides z/VSE-specific information about developing and generating EGL programs in the VSE environment.
Learn about EGL within the Eclipse IDE as well as some of the common programming tasks.
An Eclipse-based IDE that simplifies the development of Web 2.0, mobile, SOA and traditional applications using the EGL.
A world-class security-rich and scalable platform for hosting your transactional enterprise applications in a hybrid architecture.
A collaborative Integrated Development Environment part of the Jazz™ Collaborative Lifecycle Management solutions.