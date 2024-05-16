IBM Rational Change is a web-based change management solution that offers comprehensive change tracking and change control. It unifies software change management and configuration management repositories through a centralized server and improves consistency and accountability when managing software changes.
Includes best practice templates and processes to support workflow.
Supports distributed teams with a web-based interface for change requests and task submissions.
Provides high-level views into your development schedule, and offers quality assurance metrics.
IBM Rational Change provides traceability and impact analysis from business change requests through to systems and software implementation tasks.
This software integrates with other configuration management solutions, such as IBM Rational ClearCase®, to provide an integrated view of your project.
This software delivers historical trend analysis, status indicators, prioritization capabilities, multiple charting and visualization options, and powerful querying abilities.
This software includes IBM Rational Enterprise Change Process, a tool for monitoring and managing process improvements, quality initiatives, software enhancements and defects.
