The regulatory environment is evolving at a rapid pace. Since the introduction of the European Union’s General Data Protection Law (GDPR) in 2018, the growth of new and amended security policies and regulations has continued to increase, posing challenges for organizations as they work to stay up to date. Regulations such as the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and SEC reporting regulations have far-reaching implications globally that many organizations need to be informed of and remain in compliance with.

IBM QRadar SOAR Breach Response is built to simplify data breach compliance to data breach notification laws after a security incident occurs. It empowers your SOC analysts to take the right steps and collaborate with the right team members to respond to security breaches involving sensitive information, personal data, personally identifiable information (PII) and other types of data. With its integration of SOAR and data breach reporting, Breach Response provides organizations with support for over 200 privacy regulations worldwide, allowing information security teams to integrate privacy reporting tasks into their overall incident response playbooks.