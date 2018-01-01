The regulatory environment is evolving at a rapid pace. Since the introduction of the European Union’s General Data Protection Law (GDPR) in 2018, the growth of new and amended security policies and regulations has continued to increase, posing challenges for organizations as they work to stay up to date. Regulations such as the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and SEC reporting regulations have far-reaching implications globally that many organizations need to be informed of and remain in compliance with.
IBM QRadar SOAR Breach Response is built to simplify data breach compliance to data breach notification laws after a security incident occurs. It empowers your SOC analysts to take the right steps and collaborate with the right team members to respond to security breaches involving sensitive information, personal data, personally identifiable information (PII) and other types of data. With its integration of SOAR and data breach reporting, Breach Response provides organizations with support for over 200 privacy regulations worldwide, allowing information security teams to integrate privacy reporting tasks into their overall incident response playbooks.
Breach Response helps your organization:
Stay ahead of rapidly evolving privacy regulations
Practice and prepare with incident simulation
Accelerate breach response and remediation with privacy-related tasks and best practices
At the heart of QRadar SOAR Breach Response is the global knowledge base. Updated monthly, this database includes data breach notification requirements across the world, such as GDPR and CCPA, as well as industry-specific regulations that have privacy breach reporting requirements, such as HIPAA. An internal team of data privacy professionals manages the global knowledge base and keeps it updated by communicating with regulators, government agencies, privacy professionals from the IBM customer base, and the wider privacy community.
QRadar SOAR Breach Response allows clients to create realistic simulations of real-world incidents, providing security and privacy teams opportunities to practice and prepare for a data breach incident. This process can help leadership understand whether they have the right processes in place and if the right people have a clear understanding of their roles when a data breach occurs.
SOAR Breach Response can accelerate response to data breaches by integrating privacy-specific tasks directly into the overall incident playbook. These privacy tasks detail the recommended steps that members of the security operations center (SOC) or privacy team should take to address the relevant reporting requirements.
Breach Response tracks data breaches that trigger multiple reporting requirements as separate tasks inside the overall incident. This gives privacy and security teams a single view of the privacy and data security-related aspects of an incident. Users have the ability to assign specific team members and timelines for incident tasks. The ability for SOC analysts to assign tasks to privacy analysts from directly within the tool facilitates collaboration between SOC and privacy teams during the incident response process.
Recent winner of a Red Dot Design Award for interface and user experience, QRadar SOAR helps organizations automate and orchestrate incident response workflows and ensure their specific processes are followed in a consistent, optimized and measurable way.
In July 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to adopt new cybersecurity rules and requirements for all publicly listed companies to address risks. Read how QRadar SOAR Breach Response can help your organization respond.