Unlimited usage on a simple, predictable pricing model Size your solution and get a pricing estimate now Predictable pricing

that scales with your unique program.

 Unlimited cases, actions, and playbooks

so you are not tied down to usage fees.

 Built in X-Force threat intelligence

for free, to stay up-to-date on threats.
Price Estimator
Subscription & Support (S&S)
Get the most from your QRadar SOAR investment Included with the initial and renewed annually, S&S provides real-time access to new software versions, releases, and fixes plus 24x7x365 technical support. Learn more

Frequently asked questions

An Authorized User is a single, specific individual who will access the QRadar SOAR product. This would depend on your organization’s unique needs. If you need assistance with sizing, contact us.

Your On-Prem deployment options include either Qradar Suite SOAR (Open Shift Platform) or Virtual Machine (VM).

Yes, you can engage your preferred Business Partner or Technology vendor to purchase QRadar SOAR.

There is no limit to the number of products that you can connect QRadar SOAR to. See our full list of out of the box integrations.

There is no limit to the playbooks you can create. In addition, you have access to all pre-built playbooks.

Yes, IBM offers Security Expert Labs services to help you deploy faster and create custom playbooks.

IBM® X-Force® Exchange is a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that allows you to consume, share and act on threat intelligence. It enables you to rapidly research the latest global security threats, aggregate actionable intelligence, consult with experts and collaborate with peers.

QRadar SOAR Breach Response provides organizations with support for over 180 privacy regulations worldwide, allowing security teams to integrate privacy reporting tasks into their overall incident response playbooks and work together with privacy, HR and legal teams to help them address regulatory requirements.
