that scales with your unique program.
so you are not tied down to usage fees.
for free, to stay up-to-date on threats.
An Authorized User is a single, specific individual who will access the QRadar SOAR product. This would depend on your organization’s unique needs. If you need assistance with sizing, contact us.
Your On-Prem deployment options include either Qradar Suite SOAR (Open Shift Platform) or Virtual Machine (VM).
Yes, you can engage your preferred Business Partner or Technology vendor to purchase QRadar SOAR.
There is no limit to the number of products that you can connect QRadar SOAR to. See our full list of out of the box integrations.
There is no limit to the playbooks you can create. In addition, you have access to all pre-built playbooks.
Yes, IBM offers Security Expert Labs services to help you deploy faster and create custom playbooks.
IBM® X-Force® Exchange is a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that allows you to consume, share and act on threat intelligence. It enables you to rapidly research the latest global security threats, aggregate actionable intelligence, consult with experts and collaborate with peers.
QRadar SOAR Breach Response provides organizations with support for over 180 privacy regulations worldwide, allowing security teams to integrate privacy reporting tasks into their overall incident response playbooks and work together with privacy, HR and legal teams to help them address regulatory requirements.
Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.