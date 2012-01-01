Bring together people, processes and technologies to accelerate threat enrichment, investigation and response. QRadar SOAR offers 300+ of enterprise-grade, bidirectional integrations with third-party security solutions as well as broader IT and DevOps tools.
Installation and deployment of applications only takes minutes with AppHost, QRadar SOAR’s integration infrastructure that containerizes integrations and brings integration management into the web user interface.
QRadar SOAR helps make security alerts instantly actionable. With the SOAR solution, analysts can use dynamic playbooks for a step‑by‑step guided response while improving collaboration and accelerating response times.
There are hundreds of applications and add-ons available that are fully supported by IBM or trusted partners, ready for you to use.
Over 300 integrations available on the IBM App Exchange.
7 times faster response possible with dynamic playbooks that integrate with your existing security tools.
More than 190 technical alliance program partners helping develop an open application ecosystem.
Use hundreds of no-cost integrations and content packs available on the IBM App Exchange, including the industry’s most widely-adopted security solutions.
Automate security actions with easily integrated third-party tools and perform threat enrichment on incidents before security analysts begins their work.
Eliminate the need to learn new security tools. Use your existing tech stack by connecting your own tools with 300+ of integrations from the IBM App Exchange.
Integrate IBM QRadar SIEM or third-party SIEM applications with QRadar SOAR to escalate and manage offenses seamlessly.
Empowers SecOps teams to more quickly and efficiently detect, investigate and respond to threats. Offenses in IBM QRadar SIEM are escalated to IBM QRadar SOAR for further enrichment and remediation; all within a single console.
Provides automatic and manual escalation of Splunk alerts and notable events to the QRadar SOAR Platform, along with easy incident mapping.
Allows bidirectional synchronization between QRadar SOAR and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. Sentinel entities are exposed as artifacts for further investigation.
Provides bidirectional synchronization between InsightIDR alerts and QRadar SOAR. Security analysts can leverage out-of-the-box playbooks while information on alerts, (including the alert evidence) that triggered the investigation, are retained in the Rapid7 InsightIDR Alerts data table.
Integrate IBM QRadar EDR or third-party EDR applications with QRadar SOAR to escalate alerts originating from users, endpoint devices and IT assets.
Allows bidirectional synchronization of QRadar EDR, formerly ReaQta, alerts to QRadar SOAR. Additional functions include list and kill endpoint processes, isolate the endpoint, synchronize notes and close events.
Queries for SentinelOne threats and create incidents in QRadar SOAR. Security analysts can sync notes, update case status, and execute remediation actions on SentinelOne incidents.
Imports CrowdStrike Detections or indicators of compromise (IOCs) into QRadar SOAR, so you can automate your security playbooks and view a wide range of incidents.
Uses the power of the Cybereason Platform within QRadar SOAR. Automatically import high fidelity alerts, investigate and respond to incidents within the SOAR workflow.
Integrate IBM or third-party collaboration and ITSM applications to enhance communication and coordination with QRadar SOAR.
Supports stronger collaboration across Enterprise ITOps and SecOps teams. ITOps teams can leverage bi-directional synchronization between Salesforce Service Cloud and QRadar SOAR to escalate incidents to SecOps teams.
Empowers ITOps and SecOps teams to collaborate during an incident. This integration allows for bi-directional syncrhonization of incidents, tasks, notes, and attachments enabling the SecOps and ITOps teams to be aligned during critical security events.
Allows for the tracking of QRadar SOAR Incidents and Tasks as Jira Issues with bidirectional links for easy navigation.
Learn more about the advanced cyber resilience that IBM can provide with IBM QRadar and SafeGuarded Copy (SGC) on IBM FlashSystem arrays using Storage Virtualize.