Bring together people, processes and technologies to accelerate threat enrichment, investigation and response. QRadar SOAR offers 300+ of enterprise-grade, bidirectional integrations with third-party security solutions as well as broader IT and DevOps tools.



Installation and deployment of applications only takes minutes with AppHost, QRadar SOAR’s integration infrastructure that containerizes integrations and brings integration management into the web user interface.



QRadar SOAR helps make security alerts instantly actionable. With the SOAR solution, analysts can use dynamic playbooks for a step‑by‑step guided response while improving collaboration and accelerating response times.

There are hundreds of applications and add-ons available that are fully supported by IBM or trusted partners, ready for you to use.