IBM OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS provides alerts, finds root-cause issues and takes corrective actions. It reduces potential delays and outages by monitoring near real-time metrics and analyzing historical data. It also provides access coupling facility structure statistics, shared queue counts, database lock conflicts and more.

It is available as a stand-alone offering or as part of IBM Service Management Suite for z/OS or IBM OMEGAMON Performance Management Suite for z/OS.