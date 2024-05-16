IBM OMEGAMON® for IMS® on z/OS® is a performance-monitoring software for IMS workloads, which provides a single control point in Parallel Sysplex® and monitors IMS Connect TCP/IP transactions. It is a part of the OMEGAMON family of software products.
IBM OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS provides alerts, finds root-cause issues and takes corrective actions. It reduces potential delays and outages by monitoring near real-time metrics and analyzing historical data. It also provides access coupling facility structure statistics, shared queue counts, database lock conflicts and more.
It is available as a stand-alone offering or as part of IBM Service Management Suite for z/OS or IBM OMEGAMON Performance Management Suite for z/OS.
Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS
Monitor applications that exceed service-level commitments of elapsed or CPU times and find problems fast.
Visualize impacts to IMS and its applications with bottleneck analysis displays.
Gain insight into input queue, processing and output times of transactions. Response Time Analysis tracks transactions across the IMSplex and breaks down response times into component values.
View a consolidated log of MTO and z/OS Console messages with IMS Commander—and you can issue type-1 and type-2 commands to IMS.
Use capabilities such as PARMGEN, a parameter-based installation option, to simplify installation and management.
Enable automatic discovery and allow the tool to discover all IMS and IMS Connect regions to quickly realize the IMS footprint.
With IBM OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS, domain experts can quickly find response time issues across the entire IMSplex with the ability to drill down and view shared queue transaction details, including queue length and structure type that the queue is on.
With IMS MTO console support, domain experts can issue IMS commands or transactions from the OMEGAMON® for IMS console and display IMS messages and IMS-related z/OS® messages at the OMEGAMON for IMS console.
Achieve detailed IMS application performance monitoring with Application Trace Facility. All DL/I, IBM Db2® and IBM MQ calls are reported on—along with elapsed time and CPU times of each call plus aggregate metrics.
Deploy and manage your OMEGAMON deployment faster through a reduction in required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters—coupled with automatic discovery of system properties during the deployment process.
Choose between the OMEGAMON Enhanced 3270UI and IBM Tivoli® Enterprise Portal for the most appropriate interface for your tasks and user roles.
Quickly gain insight into current performance through product-provided situations that track key IMS metrics.
Simplify monitoring and management with a single-view of the mainframe and subsystems.
Capture all of the activity happening in your IMS regions for analysis. IMS Commander introduces a message repository containing all of the IMS MTO/SMTO messages plus z/OS console messages from IMS control and dependent regions—eliminating the need to switch tools to search different message sources.
Before you use IBM OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS, ensure that the requirements for operating systems, IBM Tivoli® Monitoring, IMS and Java are met.
For a detailed information about the system requirements, including the supported operating systems, IBM Tivoli Monitoring as the prerequisite and supported software, run a Software Product Compatibility Report and select IBM OMEGAMON for IMS on z/OS.
