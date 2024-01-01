Get the most from your Maximo investment. Stay current, connected, secure, and supported throughout the entire lifecycle.
Go to IBM docs for the latest on Maximo Application Suite. Navigate to What’s new.
View Maximo Application Suite GA and end of support dates to see if it’s time to download a newer VRM.
Use your Software Subscription and Support benefits to download the latest version or release.
Search Product Security Central for Security Bulletins. Filter by product, severity, or publish date. Act fast to mitigate and minimize risks.
Search FixCentral to order and download Maximo Application Suite fixes that address known issues and add new functionality.
Open a case, download fixes, search for tech docs, view known issues (APAR's) to help you troubleshoot, prevent, and resolve issues for:
Access to IBM Support requires registration, an IBM Customer Number (ICN) and approval from your Site Administrator.
Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.
IBM offers additional support options for Planning Analytics across its entire product lifecycle. Choose the option that’s right for you.
A perfect addition to distributed software or SaaS offerings that provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base S&S.
An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of- support date, which gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.
A must-have for when you are running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing as it provides up to five additional years of IBM Support to plan for what's next.