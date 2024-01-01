Businesses across industries are looking for ways to optimize value across the entire lifespan of their assets. This shift has been driven by the need to address challenges such as reactive maintenance, which lead to unplanned downtime and higher operating costs. s such as reactive maintenance, which can result in unplanned downtime and increased operational expenses. The solution to these challenges? IBM Maximo Application Suite - a set of asset lifecycle management applications from which you can choose those that align with your operational requirements and pay only for what you use.
With this free 14-day trial, you can explore some of our core enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM) and visual inspection applications that your teams could use to detect anomalies using AI, prevent downtime easily by deep-diving into health scores and save time by automating work orders.
Not yet sure? According to an IDC report*, organizations that implemented Maximo to enhance their asset management capabilities experienced 43% less unplanned downtime and, on average, a five-year ROI of 450%. Discover the value of Maximo for yourself—free for 14 days.
days to discover how IBM Maximo can benefit your business
popular applications to explore: Maximo Manage, Health and Visual Inspection
product tours to help you get the most from your trial
Test the AI power of our no-code visual inspection
Identify at-risk assets. Deep-dive into asset condition and performance KPIs.
Automate work orders. Get more done in less time.