Integrate a unified endpoint management (UEM) approach within your wider cybersecurity and infrastructure strategy. Start with essential device management capabilities and easily add more advanced tools when your needs grow. IBM MaaS360 is a user-friendly device management and security solution that manages laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones and apps. The built-in threat management protects both in-house and remote public service employees against insider threats and SMS or email phishing. The AI analytics capabilities automatically assess cybersecurity risks, detect cyberthreats and respond to malicious attacks.
Support government-owned and BYOD, as well as telework, Green IT and Cloud First initiatives.
Use software that helps achieve your security standards and is authorized by FedRAMP and FISMA.
Monitor risks, enforce security policies, and manage asset, license and data usage.
Manage computers and mobile devices running varied operating systems.
Protect sensitive data in an encrypted sandbox.
Create policies to meet government regulations.
Automate remediation across users, devices, apps and data.
Address unsafe user behaviors before they’re exploited.
Enable simple-to-use, end-to-end application lifecycle management.
The IT services company relies on Watson’s use of near-real-time analytics to deliver security-rich experiences for government clients.
Independent Health needed a way to keep their healthcare members’ Personal Health Information (PHI) secure while supporting mobile user demands for anytime, anywhere access to work resources.
A city library system makes tablet lending and training more accessible while protecting borrowers’ data.
Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.
Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain.
Protect customer data and simplify retail mobile device management across your omnichannel implementation.