Digitize infrastructure with device, app and data management

Integrate a unified endpoint management (UEM) approach within your wider cybersecurity and infrastructure strategy. Start with essential device management capabilities and easily add more advanced tools when your needs grow. IBM MaaS360 is a user-friendly device management and security solution that manages laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones and apps. The built-in threat management protects both in-house and remote public service employees against insider threats and SMS or email phishing. The AI analytics capabilities automatically assess cybersecurity risks, detect cyberthreats and respond to malicious attacks.

Benefits Manage devices end to end

Support government-owned and BYOD, as well as telework, Green IT and Cloud First initiatives.

 Adhere to governmental regulations

Use software that helps achieve your security standards and is authorized by FedRAMP and FISMA.

 Protect devices and manage spending

Monitor risks, enforce security policies, and manage asset, license and data usage.
Protect and automate Modernize your cybersecurity and device management with a flexible, mature SaaS unified endpoint management solution. MaaS360's built-in threat management capabilities allow you to detect threats and automate responses to them, including setting up policies for government mobile device security. Learn more Work with varied operating systems

Manage computers and mobile devices running varied operating systems.

 Prevent data loss

Protect sensitive data in an encrypted sandbox.

 Simplify compliance

Create policies to meet government regulations.

 Manage threats

Automate remediation across users, devices, apps and data.

 Identify risks

Address unsafe user behaviors before they’re exploited.

 Manage content and apps

Enable simple-to-use, end-to-end application lifecycle management.
Case studies G2SF keeps government endpoints safe with AI-Infused UEM

The IT services company relies on Watson’s use of near-real-time analytics to deliver security-rich experiences for government clients.

 Independent Health secures the personal information of its 400,000 members.

Independent Health needed a way to keep their healthcare members’ Personal Health Information (PHI) secure while supporting mobile user demands for anytime, anywhere access to work resources.

 Leeds Library Service part of the city’s 100% Digital initiative

A city library system makes tablet lending and training more accessible while protecting borrowers’ data.
Other industries in focus Healthcare

Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.

 Distribution

Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain.

 Retail

Protect customer data and simplify retail mobile device management across your omnichannel implementation.
