Use software that helps achieve your security standards and is authorized by FedRAMP and FISMA. Sean Fromm Co-founder and Vice President G2SF Inc. During a selection procedure, we tested two products, of which MaaS360 proved to be the most user-friendly. One extra feature of MaaS360, for example, is that it also offers intranet on its mobile platform. Ashil Alemyar Projectleider IT Delfland Waterboard Now with MaaS360, when a tablet comes back, we can do a factory reset to wipe the borrower’s data clean without losing the preloaded image. Jason Tutin Digital and Learning Development Manager Leeds Library Service