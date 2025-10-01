Transform your business with a future-ready MDM solution
IBM® MaaS360® Fast Start is especially designed for small and medium-sized businesses. This mobile device management (MDM) solution provides a streamlined and intuitive experience to quickly onboard iOS and Android phones and tablets, apply security settings and distribute applications—all in a matter of minutes.
Get your team’s iPhones and Androids up and running in minutes with simple, automated enrollment.
Start protection from day one with pre-set policies that follow industry best practices—no IT expertise required.
Control devices, update settings and share apps from one simple dashboard anyone can use.
Add new devices and features whenever you need them—without downtime or extra hassle.
|Details
Supported browsers
IBM MaaS360 Fast Start supports the current version and also the last two versions (except for Internet Explorer) of the following browsers:
iOS agent information
IBM MaaS360 Fast Start for iOS 15.0+
Android agent information
IBM MaaS360 Fast Start for Android 7.0+