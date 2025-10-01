IBM MaaS360 Fast Start

Transform your business with a future-ready MDM solution

Simple and intuitive mobile device management

IBM® MaaS360® Fast Start is especially designed for small and medium-sized businesses. This mobile device management (MDM) solution provides a streamlined and intuitive experience to quickly onboard iOS and Android phones and tablets, apply security settings and distribute applications—all in a matter of minutes.

Fast setup, no headaches

Get your team’s iPhones and Androids up and running in minutes with simple, automated enrollment.
Built-in security you can trust

Start protection from day one with pre-set policies that follow industry best practices—no IT expertise required.
Easy to manage, easy to grow

Control devices, update settings and share apps from one simple dashboard anyone can use.
Scales with your business

Add new devices and features whenever you need them—without downtime or extra hassle.

Embrace the future of MDM

Discover what IBM MaaS360 Fast Start can do for your business
  • Zero-Touch deployment: Devices are automatically enrolled when users begin using them
  • Device management and security: Essential baseline security configurations are applied across devices
  • App distribution: Deployment of volume-purchased apps in just one step
  • Enterprise resource access: To facilitate wifi, VPN and email for user access
  • Remote support: Lock, locate and wipe devices
  • Broad device and app support: iOS and Android mobile or tablets, as well as Apple Store and Google Play apps

Effortless 3-step setup

Quickly add devices with guided setup

Fast Start makes setup simple with guided steps for iOS and Android, a clear progress tracker and built-in support videos—so you can get devices running quickly without needing IT expertise.
Customize security settings with ease

Select your security level from pre-defined basic, intermediate and advanced security profiles that offer easy UX for enterprise resource access for VPN, wifi and email, and can be changed as you want.  
Seamless app distribution for all devices

Easily get the right apps on every device with one click—simple to manage, automatically deployed and ready for new devices instantly.  
System requirements

Details  

Supported browsers

 

IBM MaaS360 Fast Start supports the current version and also the last two versions (except for Internet Explorer) of the following browsers:

  • Google Chrome - 127
  • Firefox - 126
  • Safari - 17
  • Opera  - 53
  • Microsoft Edge - 105

iOS agent information

 

IBM MaaS360 Fast Start for iOS 15.0+

 

Android agent information

 

IBM MaaS360 Fast Start for Android 7.0+

 

