REmote DIctionary Server (Redis) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the most popular data store technology for containerized microservice applications, Instana’s Infrastructure and Application Monitoring solutions include comprehensive Redis Monitoring. Instana discovers all Redis instances, understands the dependencies / interactions between the Redis clusters and all application components, and begins monitoring the health and performance of each instance — automatically.
To help DevOps optimize their Redis environments, Instana applies automation and artificial intelligence to Redis performance and health monitoring, including predictive problem detection and AI-assisted root cause analysis. Instana reduces your need for Redis expertise within operations.
Instana monitors Redis KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) at the individual component and application level for each instance. The Redis KPIs are used for real-time health monitoring of each instance and cluster. The Service KPIs are used to understand Redis performance within the overall application.
Instana uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) including advanced statistical analysis, Redis-specific Knowledgebase rules and applied machine learning to understand the health status of each Redis instance and cluster in real time.
Instana’s Redis Monitoring sensor gathers all critical metrics to determine the health of each Redis instance and the performance of all application requests at each node. Tracking Redis configuration data allows Instana to monitor changes to the Redis instances and correlate changes to application performance issues.
Redis performance and configuration data is summarized in a single dashboard, allowing users to see all relevant Redis data in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Redis performance monitoring centers around metrics relevant to its interactions with the web applications and microservices that use Redis for data storage services. Instana’s automatically identifies and collects those relevant metrics:
Instana Redis Monitoring includes three types of data; Performance measurements, Configuration Data, and Health KPIs:
Redis Configuration Data
Redis Performance Metrics
Redis Health Signatures
Ready to start? You’ll need an Instana Trial or Account first. Already got one? The best place to begin is Instana’s Getting Started Guide.