REmote DIctionary Server (Redis) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the most popular data store technology for containerized microservice applications, Instana’s Infrastructure and Application Monitoring solutions include comprehensive Redis Monitoring. Instana discovers all Redis instances, understands the dependencies / interactions between the Redis clusters and all application components, and begins monitoring the health and performance of each instance — automatically.

To help DevOps optimize their Redis environments, Instana applies automation and artificial intelligence to Redis performance and health monitoring, including predictive problem detection and AI-assisted root cause analysis. Instana reduces your need for Redis expertise within operations.