ClickHouse Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.
ClickHouse is an open source column-oriented database management system. It processes hundreds of millions to more than a billion rows and tens of gigabytes of data per single server per second.
ClickHouse monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.
When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing ClickHouse, it automatically detects the technology and configures itself to monitor ClickHouse along with its configuration data and performance metrics. No human setup or configuration is required.
After Instana automatically deploys its ClickHouse monitoring, it will immediately map out ClickHouse’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
A complete list is available in the Instana ClickHouse Performance Management Documentation.
