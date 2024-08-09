Run modern observability your way - SaaS or Self-Hosted. Same power, same speed, your control
IBM Instana delivers modern real-time application observability for any environment—cloud-native, hybrid, or entirely on-premises. Whether deployed as a fully managed SaaS or Self-Hosted inside your own infrastructure, you get unmatched capabilities, automation, and speed.
Two deployment options:
Additional Benefits of Self-Hosted:
Self-Hosted Instana provides the full power of SaaS—but in your environment. Ideal for organizations with strict compliance, data residency, or air-gapped requirements.
Key benefits:
No matter how you deploy Instana, you get:
IBM Instana offers two flexible deployment models to meet your needs:
Feature
SaaS
(Standard)
Self-Hosted
(Standard)
Custom Edition
Managed by IBM
Yes
No
No
Data Control
Limited
Full control
Full control
Air-Gapped
Not possible
Supported
Supported
Update Schedule
Automatic
Monthly releases, customer-managed
Monthly releases, customer-managed
Logs in Context
Included
Included (with entitlement)
Included (with entitlement)
Backend architecture
IBM-hosted only
x86_64 (bundled k3s)
x86_64, arm64, IBM Power (operator on K8s/OCP)
IBM Z / IBM i monitoring
Via agents/sensors
Via agents/sensors
Via agents/sensors
Compliance customization
Limited
Policy-driven in your environment
Policy-driven in your environment
Support
Operated by IBM
IBM S&S; TAM optional
IBM S&S; TAM optional
Instana is designed with OpenTelemetry and open standards in mind, ensuring compatibility with evolving observability architectures and giving you flexibility for the future.
Instana’s Self-Hosted option powers observability for some of the world’s most complex systems — from modern cloud-native stacks to mission-critical IBM environments.
