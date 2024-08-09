Instana deployment options

Run modern observability your way - SaaS or Self-Hosted. Same power, same speed, your control

Full observability, complete control

IBM Instana delivers modern real-time application observability for any environment—cloud-native, hybrid, or entirely on-premises. Whether deployed as a fully managed SaaS or Self-Hosted inside your own infrastructure, you get unmatched capabilities, automation, and speed.

Two deployment options:

  • SaaS – Managed by IBM. Fast to deploy. Zero infrastructure management. Available in North America, Europe, India, Singapore and Japan.
  • Self-Hosted – Deployed on your terms, behind your firewall, with full data and governance control.

Additional Benefits of Self-Hosted:

  • Supports multiple architectures, including Linux x86_64 and Linux arm64 for improved performance and cost efficiency (e.g., AWS).
  • Offers control over data retention policies and access to advanced features like Logs in context at no additional cost. (IBM)
  • Capable of running in air-gapped environments with or without internet connectivity.
Why choose Self-Hosted deployment?

Self-Hosted Instana provides the full power of SaaS—but in your environment. Ideal for organizations with strict compliance, data residency, or air-gapped requirements.

Key benefits:

  • Audit-ready & air-gap capable – Keep full control over observability for regulated environments or restricted networks.
  • Control your data – Enforce data sovereignty and custom retention policies on your terms.
  • Automated deployment (Standard Edition) – For most deployments, the stanctl tool automates cluster deployment, data store installation, updates, and more. For at-scale deployments, advanced automation and orchestration methods can be used to fit enterprise needs Learn more.
  • Integrates with your environment – Deploy Instana alongside your stack, behind your firewalls, with flexible infrastructure support.
One platform, same experience

No matter how you deploy Instana, you get:

  • 100%  Same core capabilities and automation across models.
  • 1-second  Real-time metrics and traces, no sampling.
  • 3 ways  OpenTelemetry-native, Cloud-native, or Instana’s agent technology.
  • 360°  End-to-end observability across apps, services, and infrastructure.

Choose the right model for your organization

IBM Instana offers two flexible deployment models to meet your needs:

Feature

SaaS
(Standard)

Self-Hosted
(Standard)

Custom Edition

Managed by IBM

Yes

No

No

Data Control

Limited

Full control

Full control

Air-Gapped

Not possible

Supported

Supported

Update Schedule

Automatic

Monthly releases, customer-managed

Monthly releases, customer-managed

Logs in Context

Included

Included (with entitlement)

Included (with entitlement)

Backend architecture

IBM-hosted only

x86_64 (bundled k3s)

x86_64, arm64, IBM Power (operator on K8s/OCP)

IBM Z / IBM i monitoring

Via agents/sensors

Via agents/sensors

Via agents/sensors

Compliance customization

Limited

Policy-driven in your environment

Policy-driven in your environment

Support

Operated by IBM

IBM S&S; TAM optional

IBM S&S; TAM optional

Future-proof observability

Instana is designed with OpenTelemetry and open standards in mind, ensuring compatibility with evolving observability architectures and giving you flexibility for the future.

Ready for IBM infrastructure and beyond

Instana’s Self-Hosted option powers observability for some of the world’s most complex systems — from modern cloud-native stacks to mission-critical IBM environments.

Gain full observability, without sacrificing control

Take the next steps:

