IBM Instana delivers modern real-time application observability for any environment—cloud-native, hybrid, or entirely on-premises. Whether deployed as a fully managed SaaS or Self-Hosted inside your own infrastructure, you get unmatched capabilities, automation, and speed.

Two deployment options:

SaaS – Managed by IBM. Fast to deploy. Zero infrastructure management. Available in North America, Europe, India, Singapore and Japan.

Self-Hosted – Deployed on your terms, behind your firewall, with full data and governance control.

