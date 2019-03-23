Learn how Instana helped Enento identify bugs much faster, lower existing latency and provide real-time visibility into every service request (with no sampling).
Facilitating over two billion file transfers per year for customers, learn how Exavault was able to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) by 56% with Instana.
For Rebendo, a developer of performance management solutions, integrating with Instana gave customers real-time monitoring of app processes to promote smoother operations.
With Instana, Mayden optimizes the performance, reliability and security of its application that helps deliver mental health services to more than 5 million patients in the UK.
See how Dealerware removed bottlenecks to decrease contract delivery latency from 10 minutes down to seconds with its new contactless delivery experience.
Recruiting firm Pathmotion eliminated 10% of its virtual machines to maintain peak production performance and uptime, improving their employee and customer experience.
By using Instana to automate observability for containerized CI/CD workflows, Leaf Group reduced its monitoring cost by 66% while decreasing latency, error rates and response times.
Serving an audience of more than 236 million unique browsers across 24 countries, PRISA uses Instana to proactively identify and prevent application performance issues.
immocloud, an online real estate management solution, uses Instana to fully digitize the processes between tenants and landlords and establish end-to-end performance monitoring in seconds.
Altissia, a language learning software company providing linguistics program for over 350,000 students in Europe, uses Instana to maintain 99.8% application uptime.
Conrad Electronic uses Instana to gain integrated observability in containerized environments while monitoring global multichannel sales of over 450,000 items.
Serving 33 million users, eBay’s Turkish subsidiary GittiGidiyor uses Instana for comprehensive visibility; accommodating nearly 5 times business growth during Black Friday.
Learn how Starling Bank and IBM teams set up the solution to trace activity across the company’s multi-tenant environment, which includes 2,000 container pods spread over six Kubernetes clusters and 800 services.