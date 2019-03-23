Home IT automation Instana Instana case studies
Featured case studies

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa entrusts Instana to monitor the operations of 14,000 application instances Read the case study
Achieving real-time visibility

Learn how Instana helped Enento identify bugs much faster, lower existing latency and provide real-time visibility into every service request (with no sampling).

 Optimizing uptime with Instana

Facilitating over two billion file transfers per year for customers, learn how Exavault was able to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) by 56% with Instana.

 Finding unidentified inefficiencies

For Rebendo, a developer of performance management solutions, integrating with Instana gave customers real-time monitoring of app processes to promote smoother operations.
Instana in action Improving patient outcomes

With Instana, Mayden optimizes the performance, reliability and security of its application that helps deliver mental health services to more than 5 million patients in the UK.

 Stopping latency in its tracks

See how Dealerware removed bottlenecks to decrease contract delivery latency from 10 minutes down to seconds with its new contactless delivery experience.

 Connecting employers to employees

Recruiting firm Pathmotion eliminated 10% of its virtual machines to maintain peak production performance and uptime, improving their employee and customer experience.

 Bringing fresh content to 62 million readers

By using Instana to automate observability for containerized CI/CD workflows, Leaf Group reduced its monitoring cost by 66% while decreasing latency, error rates and response times.

 Enabling seamless content delivery

Serving an audience of more than 236 million unique browsers across 24 countries, PRISA uses Instana to proactively identify and prevent application performance issues.

Modernizing real estate management

immocloud, an online real estate management solution, uses Instana to fully digitize the processes between tenants and landlords and establish end-to-end performance monitoring in seconds.

 Supporting international language learning

Altissia, a language learning software company providing linguistics program for over 350,000 students in Europe, uses Instana to maintain 99.8% application uptime.

Supplying the world’s electronics, without fail

Conrad Electronic uses Instana to gain integrated observability in containerized environments while monitoring global multichannel sales of over 450,000 items.

High performance during an unprecedented boom

Serving 33 million users, eBay’s Turkish subsidiary GittiGidiyor uses Instana for comprehensive visibility; accommodating nearly 5 times business growth during Black Friday.

 Disruption-free banking. Achieved through full-stack visibility.

Learn how Starling Bank and IBM teams set up the solution to trace activity across the company’s multi-tenant environment, which includes 2,000 container pods spread over six Kubernetes clusters and 800 services.
Instana provides an out-of-the-box working solution if you need health and performance monitoring running in a few seconds without many configurations...Even with new services, we don’t have to think ‘What do we need there?’ We just run the Instana agents and they’re monitored. Henning Pautsch Co-Founder and CTO, immocloud immocloud Read the case study We chose Instana for several reasons. It’s intuitive, automatically providing the visibility required for our containerized applications. It’s cost-effective, being one-third of the cost of our previous APM solution. And the support is second to none — the best I’ve ever seen. Marcus Sengol Senior Vice President (SVP) of Technical Operations Leaf Group Read the case study We installed it once and it auto-detected our apps. Other tools require more of a process and changing Docker files. Now, we don’t need to do that...We have the big picture of our infrastructure...I can see what clusters I have, the resource usage...I can just look at the screen and see them very fast. Oguz Yarimtepe Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Team Lead GittiGidiyor Read the case study
