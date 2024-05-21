Most unprotected data is in unstructured formats, but much is still hosted in corporate databases. The unstructured formats include text, JSON, XML and many other formats.
Database structures include both traditional RDBMSs such as IBM® DB2®, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server and newer emerging stores such as MongoDB and Snowflake. Sensitive data needs to be privatized regardless of where it is stored. Doing this protects the corporation, and those individuals whose data might be compromised.
With IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Extended Data Privacy, you can mask sensitive data, replacing like-for-like values consistently across the enterprise to help protect against fraud and meet compliance requirements.
Mask data across over 65 structured and unstructured formats to protect customer, employee and other sensitive information wherever it resides.
Reduce risks from data breaches by having that data masked permanently or temporarily depending on the use.
Apply consistent masking across structured and unstructured data for referential integrity in testing and development to maintain contextual, accurate data.
Help increase efficiency and reduce costs by transforming files to decrease footprint and change file types.
Use static and dynamic masking to help protect sensitive data across content management, testing, development, customer and tech support, analytics and more.
Mask over 65 file types across your enterprise on file shares, content management systems or data in databases stored as CLOBS, XML and other formats. IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy is one of the few products on the market that masks quickly and at scale for high-demand formats such as images, PDFs, JSON, XML, CSV, unstructured textual-based files and more. Cloud and on-premises data stores such as document databases, noSQL and Snowflake are supported.
IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy can mask unstructured data consistently to what is masked in the database. This helps ensure referential integrity and maintain consistency when the complete business object spans across both structured and unstructured data. IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy uses Optim libraries to perform consistent masking.
Protect data where it resides with both static and dynamic masking capabilities. With InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy, you can mask data in flight by using different levels of masking based on user or program access. The product is fully API-driven.
IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy helps complete the compliance circle by offering organizations a platform designed to improve and meet requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Safe Harbor requirements and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and other regulatory rules and laws.
IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy can work alone or with other tools such as IBM® StoredIQ® for unstructured data discovery, IBM Watson®, analytics, data privacy for structured masking, and other governance solutions to help protect your current investments.
Use proven data transformation techniques to replace sensitive real data.
Optimize and automate the test data management process, complete with workflows and services on demand for agile development and testing.
Provision and refresh virtual test data environments in just minutes.