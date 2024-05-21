IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy
Protect sensitive data across your enterprise

Most unprotected data is in unstructured formats, but much is still hosted in corporate databases. The unstructured formats include text, JSON, XML and many other formats.

Database structures include both traditional RDBMSs such as IBM® DB2®, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server and newer emerging stores such as MongoDB and Snowflake. Sensitive data needs to be privatized regardless of where it is stored. Doing this protects the corporation, and those individuals whose data might be compromised.

With IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Extended Data Privacy, you can mask sensitive data, replacing like-for-like values consistently across the enterprise to help protect against fraud and meet compliance requirements.
Benefits Mask across formats

Mask data across over 65 structured and unstructured formats to protect customer, employee and other sensitive information wherever it resides.

 Mitigate data breach risks

Reduce risks from data breaches by having that data masked permanently or temporarily depending on the use.

 Test accurately with protected data

Apply consistent masking across structured and unstructured data for referential integrity in testing and development to maintain contextual, accurate data.

 Lower costs

Help increase efficiency and reduce costs by transforming files to decrease footprint and change file types.

 Protect data privacy needs for modeling and analytics

Use static and dynamic masking to help protect sensitive data across content management, testing, development, customer and tech support, analytics and more.
Key features
Supports 65 data formats

Mask over 65 file types across your enterprise on file shares, content management systems or data in databases stored as CLOBS, XML and other formats. IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy is one of the few products on the market that masks quickly and at scale for high-demand formats such as images, PDFs, JSON, XML, CSV, unstructured textual-based files and more.  Cloud and on-premises data stores such as document databases, noSQL and Snowflake are supported.
Helps to ensure consistency

IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy can mask unstructured data consistently to what is masked in the database. This helps ensure referential integrity and maintain consistency when the complete business object spans across both structured and unstructured data. IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy uses Optim libraries to perform consistent masking.
Mask data dynamically 

Protect data where it resides with both static and dynamic masking capabilities. With InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy, you can mask data in flight by using different levels of masking based on user or program access. The product is fully API-driven.
Comply with regulations across unstructured data

IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy helps complete the compliance circle by offering organizations a platform designed to improve and meet requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Safe Harbor requirements and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and other regulatory rules and laws.
Integrate easily or operate standalone

IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy can work alone or with other tools such as IBM® StoredIQ® for unstructured data discovery, IBM Watson®, analytics, data privacy for structured masking, and other governance solutions to help protect your current investments.
