Most unprotected data is in unstructured formats, but much is still hosted in corporate databases. The unstructured formats include text, JSON, XML and many other formats.

Database structures include both traditional RDBMSs such as IBM® DB2®, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server and newer emerging stores such as MongoDB and Snowflake. Sensitive data needs to be privatized regardless of where it is stored. Doing this protects the corporation, and those individuals whose data might be compromised.

With IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Extended Data Privacy, you can mask sensitive data, replacing like-for-like values consistently across the enterprise to help protect against fraud and meet compliance requirements.