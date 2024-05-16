This interface helps ensure index information is accurately defined in the archive to improve the quality of search results. The IBM Extended External Data Service interface can be integrated with the standard EDS Plug-in to validate metadata entries using a set of predefined policies. These customer-specific policies can then be stored and managed by a system administrator or operating department.
No additional EDS implementation is necessary as the system supports rule-based parameters — for example, a default for a specific attribute.
IBM Extended External Data Service is easily configured.
IBM Extended External Data Service can be used for IBM® FileNet® Content Manager and IBM Content Manager.
Entering new data is even easier than before.
Rules can be applied across all repositories. For example, if a rule is defined in the IBM Content Manager it can also regulate data stored in DB2® or FileNet P8.
Software requirements
Currently tested versions:
IBM FileNet Content Manager is a flexible, full-featured content management solution that helps enable the creation of innovative business applications on any cloud to govern all enterprise content, automatically extract insight from unstructured content and dissolve content silos.
IBM Content Manager provides a robust and ﬂexible fully featured enterprise content management solution. Content Manager enables you to easily manage the growing volume of enterprise content required to run your business and support critical decisions.