With Guardium Insights SaaS Essential, Standard, and Advanced Edition, you can immediately start collecting, analyzing, and reporting on your data activity. Guardium Insights SaaS pricing is based on the number of cloud data stores monitored, and the volume of storage required.
Guardium Insights SaaS is offered in three different versions based on your needs and offers in-version upgrades to accommodate your growing requirements.
Get pre-built integrations to the most common cloud-based data stores and a guided compliance journey to meet your CCPA regulations needs with pre-built reporting and audit trails.
Get all the features of the Essentials edition, plus the option to add a compliance journey for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and PCI. With this edition, you can monitor data activity across multiple cloud stores and customize reporting to meet your data security needs.
Get all the features of the Standard edition, plus capabilities to monitor and prioritize data threats across your multi-cloud environment from one central location. It seamlessly integrates with Guardium Data Protection to provide you with automated compliance workflows and pre-defined integrations with other security tools.
User concern
Guardium Insights SaaS Essentials
Guardium Insights Saas Standard
Guardium Insights Saas Premium
Data compliance support only
Data compliance and data security use case
Single data regulation to be supported
Multiple data regulations to be supported
Connect and monitor data stores in the cloud only
OPEX-based solution
Custom reports and dashboards
Connect to both clouds and on-premises data stores
Integrate with Guardium Data Protection
Discover & Classify data in Cloud and SaaS applications
Monitor data flows between regions
Your Guardium Insights entitlements include all the software you need to power your hybrid cloud data security hub. You don’t need to bring your own Red Hat® OpenShift® license.
Metrics
Guardium Insights is priced using two metrics, managed virtual servers (MVS) and virtual processor cores (VPC). An MVS is a computer (physical or virtual) that is comprised of processing units, memory and input/output capabilities, and that executes requested procedures, commands or applications for one or more users or client devices. A VPC is a processor core in an unpartitioned physical server, or a virtual core assigned to a virtual server.
When buying Guardium Insights, clients can pick a single metric or combine them to gain full support for on premises and in cloud environments.
Tip: If you have any cloud data sources that do not have a compute-based metric, use the MVS metric. For example, Guardium offers data activity monitoring on AWS S3. As there is no VPC associated with the S3 service, use the MVS metric. So, 1 AWS S3 bucket (instance) = 1 MVS.
If you have IaaS on-premises database servers, use the MVS metric. Only count the servers that are actively providing services. Don't count HADR nodes or passive standbys.
Use the VPC metric if you have a DBaaS subscription calculated by VPC. Count all VPC sources that you have subscribed to across all the DBaaS sources. VPC is most frequently used for cloud-native and containerized data environments.
Visit the AWS Marketplace to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.
Explore Guardium Insights with a free 3-day sandbox environment to test its data protection and compliance features in real-world scenarios.
Risk-free. No commitment. Our data only.
Benefits:
IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard sandbox
Get a 30-day free trial using your own data
Benefits:
IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard trial
Start your Guardium Insights journey with a free live demo guided by a Guardium expert and explore use cases. Contact an IBM representative to answer your questions in a free 30-minute consultation.
Looking to get central visibility into how critical data is being accessed and used across hybrid environments? Take a look at how Guardium Insight SaaS can safeguard data and enhance IT flexibility in today’s multicloud world.
Looking for help to meet the complex Data Compliance requirements? Take a look at the easy-to-use workflows in Guardium Insights that help you meet compliance needs quickly.