Your Guardium Insights entitlements include all the software you need to power your hybrid cloud data security hub. You don’t need to bring your own Red Hat® OpenShift® license.

Metrics



Guardium Insights is priced using two metrics, managed virtual servers (MVS) and virtual processor cores (VPC). An MVS is a computer (physical or virtual) that is comprised of processing units, memory and input/output capabilities, and that executes requested procedures, commands or applications for one or more users or client devices. A VPC is a processor core in an unpartitioned physical server, or a virtual core assigned to a virtual server.

When buying Guardium Insights, clients can pick a single metric or combine them to gain full support for on premises and in cloud environments.

Tip: If you have any cloud data sources that do not have a compute-based metric, use the MVS metric. For example, Guardium offers data activity monitoring on AWS S3. As there is no VPC associated with the S3 service, use the MVS metric. So, 1 AWS S3 bucket (instance) = 1 MVS.