Guardium Insights offers SaaS-based monthly pricing as well as on-premise licensing
Guardium Insights  Price calculator
Guardium Insights SaaS pricing for data security and compliance

With Guardium Insights SaaS Essential, Standard, and Advanced Edition, you can immediately start collecting, analyzing, and reporting on your data activity. Guardium Insights SaaS pricing is based on the number of cloud data stores monitored, and the volume of storage required.

Guardium Insights SaaS is offered in three different versions based on your needs and offers in-version upgrades to accommodate your growing requirements.

 
IBM Guardium Insights Essentials Edition

Get pre-built integrations to the most common cloud-based data stores and a guided compliance journey to meet your CCPA regulations needs with pre-built reporting and audit trails.

Get all the features of the Essentials edition, plus the option to add a compliance journey for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and PCI. With this edition, you can monitor data activity across multiple cloud stores and customize reporting to meet your data security needs.

Get all the features of the Standard edition, plus capabilities to monitor and prioritize data threats across your multi-cloud environment from one central location. It seamlessly integrates with Guardium Data Protection to provide you with automated compliance workflows and pre-defined integrations with other security tools.

User concern

Guardium Insights SaaS Essentials

Guardium Insights Saas Standard

Guardium Insights Saas Premium

Data compliance support only 

Data compliance and data security use case

Single data regulation to be supported

Multiple data regulations to be supported

Connect and monitor data stores in the cloud only

OPEX-based solution

Custom reports and dashboards 

Connect to both clouds and on-premises data stores 

Integrate with Guardium Data Protection

Discover & Classify data in Cloud and SaaS applications

Monitor data flows between regions
Guardium Insights software pricing

Your Guardium Insights entitlements include all the software you need to power your hybrid cloud data security hub. You don’t need to bring your own Red Hat® OpenShift® license.

Metrics

Guardium Insights is priced using two metrics, managed virtual servers (MVS) and virtual processor cores (VPC). An MVS is a computer (physical or virtual) that is comprised of processing units, memory and input/output capabilities, and that executes requested procedures, commands or applications for one or more users or client devices. A VPC is a processor core in an unpartitioned physical server, or a virtual core assigned to a virtual server.

When buying Guardium Insights, clients can pick a single metric or combine them to gain full support for on premises and in cloud environments.

Tip: If you have any cloud data sources that do not have a compute-based metric, use the MVS metric. For example, Guardium offers data activity monitoring on AWS S3. As there is no VPC associated with the S3 service, use the MVS metric. So, 1 AWS S3 bucket (instance) = 1 MVS.
Protect servers with Guardium Insights software

If you have IaaS on-premises database servers, use the MVS metric. Only count the servers that are actively providing services. Don't count HADR nodes or passive standbys.

 Protect processor cores with Guardium Insights software

Use the VPC metric if you have a DBaaS subscription calculated by VPC. Count all VPC sources that you have subscribed to across all the DBaaS sources. VPC is most frequently used for cloud-native and containerized data environments.

 IBM Guardium® Insights on AWS

Visit the AWS Marketplace to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.

Try our free 3-day sandbox environment

Explore Guardium Insights with a free 3-day sandbox environment to test its data protection and compliance features in real-world scenarios.  

Risk-free. No commitment. Our data only.

Benefits: 

  • Faster compliance with guided experience & pre-built reports
  • Reduced risk with pre-built security reports & risk-based analytics
  • Simplified reporting & collaboration
  • Actionable insights with build-your-own reports & custom dashboards
  • Compliance standards supported
  • Improved decision making with tracking and reporting review

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard sandbox

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Premium sandbox
Try Guardium Insights Premium Edition

Get a 30-day free trial using your own data

Benefits: 

  • Fast, easy, and cloud-native deployment that takes few minutes to deploy.
  • Automatically discovers your sensitive data across all cloud environments and SaaS applications, including shadow data.
  • Classify personal, identifiable, financial, development sensitivites and maintain your data sovereignty. Your data remains in your account and region.
  • Improve the security and compliance posture of your sensitive data and align with security best practices and compliance regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPPA and PCI.
  • Continuously identify potential and actual access of internal and external users and identities to your sensitive data.

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard trial

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Premium trial
