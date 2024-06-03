Home Security Guardium Insights Editions
Empower your data security, compliance and DSPM journey with solutions delivered as SaaS, deployed as software or privately hosted
Explore SaaS edition comparison
Illustration showing elements of the Guardium Insights user interface in a collage format
Which Guardium Insights solution best fits your needs?

There are a variety of deployment options to select from as you look to address your data security, compliance, and DSPM challenges. 
IBM Guardium® Insights SaaS

With three editions available, IBM Guardium Insights SaaS offers data compliance and data security solutions based on your specific needs. With data source integrations, easy-to-use workflows and a simple user interface, Guardium Insights SaaS can meet the needs of large enterprises with experienced data security teams and small enterprises just getting started with data compliance.
SaaS Essentials This cost-effective solution is best suited for small and mid-sized enterprises and provides an easy-to-use guided journey to help enterprises meet CCPA data compliance. It features pre-built automated reporting, audit trails, and support for some of the most common cloud-based data stores. The user-friendly solution is perfect for those new to the compliance world looking to solve their data regulation challenges.  Sign up for the free 3-day sandbox subscription
SaaS Standard This edition is best suited for organizations focused on data compliance and looking for an introduction to data security. The Standard edition provides all the features of the Essentials edition, including the option to add an additional compliance journey for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and PCI. To get started with data security, this edition provides the flexibility to create and customize your own reports to monitor data activity across multiple cloud stores. Sign up for the free 3-day sandbox subscription
SaaS Premium This edition is geared toward large enterprises that have an established data security program. The Premium edition provides all the benefits of the Standard edition, plus a risk engine that allows you to locate and prioritize threats that need immediate attention. It also integrates with Guardium Data Protection to monitor your complete database environment from on premises to public cloud. The Premium edition offers feature-rich capabilities that help you meet data regulatory requirements and mature your data security posture by minimizing data breach risks with automated threat detection. Sign up for the free 3-day sandbox subscription
IBM Guardium® Insights software

IBM Guardium Insights software is ideal for organizations to address their data security and compliance needs. Its robust capabilities help enterprises automate compliance policy enforcement and centralize data activity from multiple clouds.
Deploy Guardium Insights directly into your own environment

Guardium Insights is built on Red Hat® OpenShift® and deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. This means it:

  • Deploys as microservices in open-source Kubernetes containers for flexibility
  • Installs on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud®, physical servers and other data source environments
  • Supports in-place upgrades and autoscaling to save time and resources
  • Integrates with IBM Cloud Pak® for Security to share data risk insights and enrich SOAR playbooks
     

Guardium Insights is priced according to the size and makeup of your data source environment and can be licensed for a specific service term or perpetually.

Contact an IBM representative for more details and pricing in your environment or visit the AWS marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.
Use hosted Guardium Insights services for on-demand access and managed maintenance

Converge Enterprise Cloud for Guardium Insights is a dedicated, cloud-agnostic, hosted and managed service aimed to complement and quickly bring value to your Guardium Insights investment.

  • Work with Converge, an IBM Platinum Partner with over a decade of data security experience
  • Converge experts (including the award-winning Information Insights team) maintain all Guardium Insights infrastructure
  • All architecting, provisioning, upgrading and scaling are managed for your organization
     

Converge Enterprise Cloud for IBM Guardium Insights is offered with scalable pricing, similar to software-as-a-service monthly billing. To get more detailed information, contact an IBM representative.
SaaS edition comparison

User concern

Guardium Insights SaaS Essentials

Guardium Insights Saas Standard

Guardium Insights SaaS Premium

Data compliance support only 

Data compliance and data security use case

Single data regulation to be supported

Multiple data regulations to be supported

Connect and monitor data stores in the cloud only

OPEX-based solution

Custom reports and dashboards 

Connect to both clouds and on-premises data stores 

Integrate with Guardium Data Protection

Discover & Classify data in Cloud and SaaS applications

Monitor data flows between regions
Free trials
Guardium Insights SaaS free 3-day sandbox environment

Explore Guardium Insights with our free 3-day sandbox environment, risk-free and with no commitment. Test out the data protection and compliance features in real-world scenarios. Familiarize yourself with the user interface and customization options. Try it today to secure your organization's future.

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard sandbox

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Premium sandbox
Guardium Insights SaaS free 30-day trial

Protect your data in today's digital age with IBM Guardium Insights SaaS. Get a 30-day free trial to bring your own data, customize the environment to your liking, and test its effectiveness. Sign up now and gain confidence in your monitored data.

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard trial

IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Premium trial
Ways to buy SaaS

Choose the Guardium Insights SaaS edition that is right for you.
Starting at USD 1,000 IBM Guardium® Insights Essentials Edition

Get everything you need to start collecting data, including our guided compliance journey and the associated reports, schedules and dashboards for one compliance journey.

per month (12 month contract) Buy now Starting at USD 1,500 IBM Guardium® Insights Standard Edition

Get access to all our guided compliance journeys with reports, schedules and dashboards, plus the ability to create and modify your own reports and dashboards. You will also gain access to our data security best practices reports and schedules to get a jumpstart on your data security program.

per month (12 month contract) Buy now Contact IBM for pricing IBM Guardium® Insights Premium Edition

Get the SaaS edition of our flagship data security posture management platform without the infrastructure or skill set prerequisites. Enjoy seamless Guardium Data Protection integration and access to our risk identification and prioritization engine to put your data security program on the fast tract to maturity.

per month (12 month contract) Contact IBM for pricing IBM Guardium® Insights software

Built on Red Hat OpenShift and deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

 AWS Marketplace IBM Guardium® Insights on AWS

Visit the AWS Marketplace to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.

Visit AWS Marketplace

Explore detailed pricing and deployment information to help decide which edition is right for your business.
Explore pricing in more detail
Ways to buy software

Choose the software edition that is right for you.
Contact IBM for pricing IBM Guardium® Insights software

Built on Red Hat OpenShift and deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

 Contact IBM for pricing Converge Enterprise Cloud for Guardium Insights

The dedicated, cloud-agnostic, hosted and managed service aimed to complement and quickly bring value to your Guardium Insights investment.

 AWS Marketplace IBM Guardium® Insights on AWS

Visit the AWS Marketplace to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.

Visit AWS Marketplace
Take the next step

Explore pricing and use cases in more detail or book a free 30-minute meeting with a Guardium expert to discuss the best options for your business needs.

 Explore pricing details Data security and protection with IBM Guardium Insights

Looking to get central visibility into how critical data is being accessed and used across hybrid environments? Take a look at how Guardium Insight SaaS can safeguard data and enhance IT flexibility in today’s multicloud world.

 Explore data security and protection with Guardium Insights Data compliance with IBM Guardium Insights

Looking for help to meet the complex Data Compliance requirements? Take a look at the easy-to-use workflows in Guardium Insights that help you meet compliance needs quickly.

 Explore data compliance with Guardium Insights