There are a variety of deployment options to select from as you look to address your data security, compliance, and DSPM challenges.
With three editions available, IBM Guardium Insights SaaS offers data compliance and data security solutions based on your specific needs. With data source integrations, easy-to-use workflows and a simple user interface, Guardium Insights SaaS can meet the needs of large enterprises with experienced data security teams and small enterprises just getting started with data compliance.
IBM Guardium Insights software is ideal for organizations to address their data security and compliance needs. Its robust capabilities help enterprises automate compliance policy enforcement and centralize data activity from multiple clouds.
Guardium Insights is built on Red Hat® OpenShift® and deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. This means it:
Guardium Insights is priced according to the size and makeup of your data source environment and can be licensed for a specific service term or perpetually.
Contact an IBM representative for more details and pricing in your environment or visit the AWS marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.
Converge Enterprise Cloud for Guardium Insights is a dedicated, cloud-agnostic, hosted and managed service aimed to complement and quickly bring value to your Guardium Insights investment.
Converge Enterprise Cloud for IBM Guardium Insights is offered with scalable pricing, similar to software-as-a-service monthly billing. To get more detailed information, contact an IBM representative.
User concern
Guardium Insights SaaS Essentials
Guardium Insights Saas Standard
Guardium Insights SaaS Premium
Data compliance support only
Data compliance and data security use case
Single data regulation to be supported
Multiple data regulations to be supported
Connect and monitor data stores in the cloud only
OPEX-based solution
Custom reports and dashboards
Connect to both clouds and on-premises data stores
Integrate with Guardium Data Protection
Discover & Classify data in Cloud and SaaS applications
Monitor data flows between regions
Explore Guardium Insights with our free 3-day sandbox environment, risk-free and with no commitment. Test out the data protection and compliance features in real-world scenarios. Familiarize yourself with the user interface and customization options. Try it today to secure your organization's future.
IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard sandbox
Protect your data in today's digital age with IBM Guardium Insights SaaS. Get a 30-day free trial to bring your own data, customize the environment to your liking, and test its effectiveness. Sign up now and gain confidence in your monitored data.
IBM Guardium Insights SaaS Standard trial
Get everything you need to start collecting data, including our guided compliance journey and the associated reports, schedules and dashboards for one compliance journey.
Get access to all our guided compliance journeys with reports, schedules and dashboards, plus the ability to create and modify your own reports and dashboards. You will also gain access to our data security best practices reports and schedules to get a jumpstart on your data security program.
Get the SaaS edition of our flagship data security posture management platform without the infrastructure or skill set prerequisites. Enjoy seamless Guardium Data Protection integration and access to our risk identification and prioritization engine to put your data security program on the fast tract to maturity.
Visit the AWS Marketplace to learn more about using Guardium Insights on AWS.
The dedicated, cloud-agnostic, hosted and managed service aimed to complement and quickly bring value to your Guardium Insights investment.
