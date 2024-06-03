SaaS Essentials This cost-effective solution is best suited for small and mid-sized enterprises and provides an easy-to-use guided journey to help enterprises meet CCPA data compliance. It features pre-built automated reporting, audit trails, and support for some of the most common cloud-based data stores. The user-friendly solution is perfect for those new to the compliance world looking to solve their data regulation challenges. Sign up for the free 3-day sandbox subscription

SaaS Standard This edition is best suited for organizations focused on data compliance and looking for an introduction to data security. The Standard edition provides all the features of the Essentials edition, including the option to add an additional compliance journey for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and PCI. To get started with data security, this edition provides the flexibility to create and customize your own reports to monitor data activity across multiple cloud stores. Sign up for the free 3-day sandbox subscription