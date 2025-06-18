The IBM Storage Assurance program provides purchase protection that alleviates procurement obstacles and storage lifecycle management with a modern all flash platform engineered for non-disruptive innovation. IBM Storage Assurance is a subscription to hardware and software upgrades with premium support and quality of service across flexibile term limits.
Ensure financial optimization with budget predictability. Plan your storage needs with confidence from day one. Get flat and fair rates on a 4- or 8-year contract paid upfront annually, quarterly, or monthly.1
Get access to the latest advancements of IBM FlashSystem software and monitoring features at the time of purchase and in the future as they become available, guaranteed.
Alleviate long procurement processes, vendor negotiation cycles and storage life-cycle management responsibilities; enabling your admin staff to focus on higher value tasks.
Full system hardware upgrades around contract hardware guarantees. Ability to upgrade or trade in your current system at any time out of cycle. AI-assisted system-to-system migrations.
Reduce energy consumption. We provide commitments that we will not exceed the stated W/TB at the given capacity points. With some configurations, the maximum is as low as 1.76 W/TB, supporting your green initiatives.
No more overprovisioning or running out of capacity. With monitoring included, you’ll be able to more accurately predict your capacity usage for more cost efficient operations. At any point add as little as one drive at a time to your current system.
