Companies need to manage large amounts of files on their file servers, and often some of these files are obsolete. IBM FilesystemImportCM helps to relieve this file server load by coordinating the archival of files into IBM DB2® Content Manager. This archival tool enables a quick and smooth file import process.
Archived documents are accessible through the stubs left in the filesystem.
Standard functionality with a flexible configuration helps business adapt to change business processes, while tailoring the solution to meet your business requirements.
IBM FilesystemImportCM increases departmental efficiency by relieving the file server load through a coordinated file archiving process.
Automating the task of manual archiving allows resource costs to be reduced by utilizing staff for other critical business functions.
Documents will be saved from filesystem to IBM Content Manager, releasing additional storage capacity.
Storing documents in IBM Content Manager is a secure way to store archived data.
Offers metadata extraction from file attributes, as well as the optional generation of stubs.
To enable a simple configuration process, the graphical user interface can be modified to suit user needs.
Currently tested versions:
Transforms traditional enterprise content management.
Provides high-speed bulk import of documents into IBM ECM repositories.